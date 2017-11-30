GOLF: The PGA Members’ International Conference will return to Thailand in 2018 following the success of the inaugural event held at the Laguna Phuket Resort earlier this month.

PGA Conference delegates enjoyed a relaxed game of golf at Laguna Golf Phuket as the conference successfully concluded. Photo: Supplied

The conference brought together PGA Members and delegates from 14 countries to one of Asia’s finest fully integrated resorts and home of the first PGA-branded facility in Thailand.

While there, they heard leading figures from the golf industry sharing their experiences and passing on invaluable advice.

One of the conference highlights was a presentation by Paul Gibbons of MST Golf, who spoke about his diversified career in the sport.

PGA Master Professional Paul Burley, senior vice president and global head of golf course management – IMG, impressed delegates with his presentation on golf club management in Asia.

Junior coaching was also a topic of debate for Junior Golf Alliance’s Neil Plimmer and Michael Dickie, head coach to China’s Olympic golf team who also spoke about training elite players in Asia.

Asian Tour winner and PGA Member Simon Yates delivered an entertaining Trackman clinic and was aided by Thomas Tontapanish, the company’s representative in Southeast Asia.

The conference was also an opportunity for PGA Chief Executive, Robert Maxfield, to outline his vision and plans for the Association.

He said, “I am delighted with the success of our first ever PGA Members’ International Conference hosted at Laguna Phuket, Thailand.

“We had Members attending from 14 different countries which is a reflection of our truly global membership base and was incredibly valuable.

“It was also a fantastic opportunity to listen to those members, hear about the fantastic work they are carrying out within the industry and understand better how we, as their Association, can stay relevant to them into the future.

“We very much look forward to providing further opportunities like these for our Members to support them in their careers.” said Maxfield.

Paul Wilson, AVP/Group Golf Director of Laguna Golf, added, “We are thrilled to have gathered PGA Members across the globe at one of the region’s finest resort destinations, to experience the resort service and facilities including our award-winning course and recognised PGA-branded academy. We look forward to hosting the conference again in 2018.”

What the delegates thought of the first PGA Members’ International Conference:

Karl Whitehead, General Manager, The Els Club, Dubai

“It was a great week on every level and I couldn’t be more impressed with the new leadership and vision. Very exciting times ahead. It’s some task and it will take some time, but I’m 100% confident it will be achieved.”

John Blanch, General Manager, Thai Country Club

“I want to thank you for the great job The PGA did in putting on and then running the conference. I have told everyone it was the best thing The PGA has done in my 30 years as a Member – it has reinvigorated many of us older guys and enthused the younger generation.”

Matt Hough, GOLFTEC, Hong Kong

“The whole trip from the way it was organised to the seminar content and the attendees themselves more than exceeded my expectations. Thanks for making it such a wonderful trip. I’m sure all the guys that attended will have left feeling a lot more positive having listened to the plans Rob Maxfield has for the future.”

Michael Dickie, Michael International Golf Academy, Shanghai

“I found the event extremely beneficial in meeting fellow industry professionals and hearing what they are doing and how they are developing their businesses. It was an honour and proud moment in my career to present at the conference and one I am appreciative of.”

Steve Dougan, Director of Golf, Boringdon Park Golf Club

“From a personal perspective The PGA Conference has been great for me on so many levels including the seminars. But also it was such an amazing networking opportunity. I will definitely be spreading the word to friends and colleagues as everyone could benefit from attending future events.”

Paul Wilson, Group Golf Director, Laguna Golf

“As a PGA Member, I left the event excited and motivated for what the future holds for our Association. The PGA can reposition itself at the top of the golf industry, with a combination of Rob Maxfield’s leadership of the management team and the support of us Members.”