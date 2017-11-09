AWARDS: Laguna Phuket Marathon was voted as the ‘Best Amateur Sport Event in Thailand’ at the 3rd SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference which came to a close on Tuesday (Nov 7) with a black-tie Awards Gala Dinner.

Thursday 9 November 2017, 11:53AM

Collecting the award on behalf of Laguna Phuket Marathon was Mr Raimund Wellenhofer of Laguna Phuket Marthon event owner Go Adventure Asia.

However, in addition to Laguna Phuket Marathon scooping their award, Laguna Phuket Triathlon scooped Silver also in the Best Amateur Sport Event in Thailand category and Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort walked away with Bronze in the category of ‘Best Sport Event Arena Venue and/or Training Centre in Thailand’.

Guests in attendance at the gala dinner, held at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld included Mr Nattavuth Ruengves, Deputy Governor for Elite Sports and Sports Science of the Sports Authority of Thailand; Mr Somyot Poompunmoung, President of the Football Association of Thailand and more than 400 VIP guests.

The 3rd edition of the SPA Asia saw almost 400 award submissions from 47 countries in 23 categories (17 Asian categories and six Thailand categories), the Awards Committee Members and independent judging panel consisting of 27 high profile industry experts diligently scored Bronze, Silver and Gold winners in each category.

Speaking at the Award Gala Dinner, CEO of MMC Sportz Marketing LLC, organiser of SPIA Asia – Sports Industry Awards & Conference 2017, Mr Eric M. Gottschalk, said, “The standard of award submissions and competition has been exceptionally high this year. Having started with almost 400 entries, all were subject to a fair and transparent judging process that culminated with thorough appraisals by a panel of more than 20 experts. In many categories the scoring was extremely close and the Bronze, Silver and Gold winners announced at the SPIA Asia Awards Gala should be very proud of their achievement.”

SPIA Asia 2017 Award Winners

Best International Sporting Event sanctioned by an International Federation

Gold: Australian Open 2017

Silver: WGC-HSBC Champions

Bronze: Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Best Global Sports Organisation Operating in Asia

Gold: Badminton World Federation

Silver: Spartan Race Inc.

Bronze: UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship)

Best Sports Tourism Destination of the Year

Gold: Funtastic Subic Bay

Silver: Visit Victoria

Bronze: Amazing Thailand

Best Football Organisation of the Year recognised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

Gold: Arabian Gulf League (AGL)

Silver: J-League

Bronze: Football Association of Thailand (FAT)

Best Live Experience at a Sporting Event

Gold: HSBC Women’s Champions

Silver: BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global

Bronze: VISA Football Night

Best eSports Event of the Year

Gold: ESL One Genting

Silver: Rifts Rivals – Red Rift

Bronze: Manila Masters 2017

Best Extreme Sports Event of the Year

Gold: Red Bull Air Race World Championships 2017 - Abu Dhabi

Silver: Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2016 Finals

Bronze: Spartan Race

Best Mass Participation Event of the Year

Gold: Standard Chartered KL Marathon

Silver: Sina 3x3 Golden League Basketball Tournament

Bronze: Cobra Ironman 70.3 Philippines Asia Pacific Championship

Best Sports Marketing Agency of the Year

Gold: Lagardère Sports

Silver: IMG

Bronze: Mediapro Asia Pte Ltd

Best Sports Digital Platform of the Year

Gold: Standard Chartered KL Marathon App

Silver: Sina Sports

Bronze: FourFourTwo

Best Sponsorship of a Sport, Team or Event (above USD 250,000.00)

Gold: Manchester City FC by UBTECH

Silver: VISA Football Night

Bronze: HSBC Hong Kong Rugby Sevens

Best Sponsorship of a Sport, Team or Event (below USD 250,000.00)

Gold: Sunriser Hydearbad & Allied Blenders & Distillers Association

Silver: Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority

Bronze: Daman’s ActiveLife Color Run

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign for a Sports Event

Gold: Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Silver: VISA Football Night

Bronze: BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global

Best Sports CSR Initiative of the Year

Gold: 2017 Xiqiao Mountain Blind Half Marathon

Silver: Cityzens Giving

Bronze: Nepal Earthquake Relief Program- AFC School Rebuilding Project

Best Youth Development Program of the Year

Gold: The Daman Future Champions Programme (DFCP)

Silver: Chelsea Football Club International Development Programme

Bronze: Football for Life Academy (F4LA)

Best Sports Event Hospitality Offering

Gold: Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Silver: BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global

Bronze: Australian Open 2017

Best Sportswear Brand of the Year (Public Voting)

Gold: Adidas

Silver: Nike

Bronze: Puma

Best Amateur Sport Event in Thailand

Gold: Laguna Phuket Marathon

Silver: Laguna Phuket Triathlon

Bronze: FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup Thailand 2017

Best Sponsorship of Sport, Team or Event in Thailand

Gold: MoneyGram Goal

Silver: Toyota Thai League

Bronze: The Music Run by AIA Vitality

Best Sport Event Arena Venue and/or Training Centre in Thailand

Gold: Black Mountain Golf Club

Silver: Pattana Golf Club & Resort

Bronze: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort

Best Sport Event Organiser in Thailand

Gold: IMG

Silver: MICE & Communication Co., Ltd.

Bronze: Media Event Design Co., Ltd

Best Sport Youth Development Program in Thailand

Gold: Pattana Football Club

Silver: FINA Scholarship Programme

Bronze: AIA Youth Football Development Campaign

Best Sport Event Supplier in Thailand

Gold: Cournot and Nash Co. Ltd.

Silver: Vivaldi Seasons Co. Ltd

Bronze: Media Event Design Co. Ltd

For official winner list and SPIA Asia 2017 event information, please visit www.spiaasia.com