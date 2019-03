Start From: Saturday 8 June 2019, 09:00AM to Sunday 9 June 2019, 12:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

After a record-breaking 2018 edition with more than 9,000 runners, the 14th Laguna Phuket Marathon will take place on Saturday, 8 June and Sunday, 9 June 2019 with the 10.5 km Run, 5km Run, and 2km Kids Run held on Saturday afternoon and the Half Marathon and Marathon on Sunday morning. Entries for the 2019 race are limited to 12,000 runners and the event is expected to be another sellout. Register now to secure your entry slot.