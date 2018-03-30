Get your grub and groove on at Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival 2018, 27-29 April at Laguna Grove. Gate opens from 4pm. Entry is free to a wide range of food booths selling international and Peranakan cuisine from top restaurants, authentic Phuket fare by Tourism Communities, dining garden and picnic area with culinary shows and musical performances that showcase the best of both worlds. Tickets available for Charity Concert of the Night. More info at www.lagunaphuket.com/foodandmusicfestival or 076.362.300
Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival 2018
Start From: Friday 27 April 2018, 04:00PM
to Sunday 29 April 2018, 11:00PM