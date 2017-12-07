AMCHAM’s ACE Recognition is honouring member organisations that create long-term economic and social benefits in their communities. Laguna Phuket was awarded the ACE recognition in 2015 for its Seedlings Internship Program for marginalised local young adults; ACE 2016 for its Greening Community Initiative that resulted in 25,000 mangrove saplings planted by the resort, participated by more than 1,000 associates and 450 community members, over the course of 10 years, and ACE 2017 for outstanding efforts in education empowerment as exemplified by the resort’s ongoing Laguna Phuket Kindergarten, Mobile Learning Centre and Community Learning Centre.
For more information about Laguna Phuket CSR, visit www.lagunaphuket.com/csr
This year, 59 companies awarded AMCHAM CSR Excellence and 15 company including Laguna Phuket received Silver CSR partnership status.
For more information about 2017 AMCHAM’s CSR Excellence (ACE) Recognition, visit www.amchamthailand.com
