CLASSIFIEDS ONLY THB 2,500 + VAT FOR 3 LANGUAGES The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Environment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Laguna Phuket’s “Greening Community” plants 3,000 trees in one day

Last Friday May 25, premier destination resort Laguna Phuket marked the 12th year of its “Greening Community” initiative by planting 3,000 mangrove saplings at Baan Thasak Village in Pa Khlok, a sub-district in Thalang area of Phuket.

Press Release

Friday 1 June 2018, 09:33AM

The impressive effort was led by Laguna Phuket’s Senior Assistant Vice President - Service Mr Anthony Loh, and the more than 150 volunteers, a combination of the resort’s associates, schoolchildren, community members and government officials, also released 250 live mud crabs and blue crabs to help conserve the village’s mangrove ecosystem.

Supported by the initiative’s strategic partners such as Marine and Coastal Preserving Group (Pa Khlok), Mangrove Station 23 (Phuket) and Station 21 (Phang Nga), this 12th edition of Laguna Phuket’s annual tree planting event is a part of its initiative that aims to raise awareness of global warming, help build greener communities and inspire the next generation of environmentalists.

To date, Laguna Phuket has planted nearly 30,000 trees in Phuket and neighbouring provinces, with more than 1,300 associates and 700 community members participating since 2007.

QSI International School Phuket

Strategically aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in climate action, life below water and life on land, the “Greening Community” activity is one of many initiatives set up by Laguna Phuket to support its wider goal in environment preservation according to Banyan Tree Global Foundation’s (BTGF) worldwide guideline for each property within the group to plant at least 2,000 trees in its respective community each year.

 

For more information, please visit www.lagunaphuket.com/CSR or follow Facebook@LagunaphuketCSR. For more information about the UNSDGs, visit sustainabledevelopment.un.org

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: It's time to protect our children

The photo is great! Says it all. The way they come and leave schools, pass by police officers directing traffic at school gates. Pass by police stat...(Read More)

Cops chasing tails in hunt for Yingluck

Seems that the Dep Nat Police Chief is not aware of the international diplomatic rules Only the thai Minister of Foreign Affairs ( or his stand in) c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It's time to protect our children

I wish and hope that officials will make an overall plan, aiming mainly for students: - Teach students in the school about traffic law - Make the ro...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It's time to protect our children

Your picture says it all. I was stopped at a set of lights yesterday and a bike pulled up with 4 on board, none of them in their teens or wearing ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It's time to protect our children

Spending B39.406 billion for the light-rail project may not help local folks to go to work or students to go to school on daily life. It would be b...(Read More)

Make marijuana legal, says Phuket Poll

Wow. So basically 94% of people think it should be OK to be able at least to smoke this naturally occurring, non-toxic, non-carcinogenic and non-addic...(Read More)

Call for investors as Phuket’s light rail, Patong tunnel projects hit B52.9bn

The time share developers and go-go bar business would be perfect investors for these projects...simply build bars and condos all along the roadways a...(Read More)

Bombs Away: Dangerous refuelling of speedboats directly from Phuket beaches comes under fire

Perfect solution to clean up the raw sewage flowing into the sea daily...simply mix in petrol and set it ablaze. It could be sold to tourists as a Th...(Read More)

Bombs Away: Dangerous refuelling of speedboats directly from Phuket beaches comes under fire

"as the Phuket office of the Ministry of Energy starts enforcing public safety laws banning the dangerous practice." Really, someone is goi...(Read More)

Bombs Away: Dangerous refuelling of speedboats directly from Phuket beaches comes under fire

They've been doing that in Chalong for years. What's funny to see is some of the guys sat nearby smoking whilst their friend is on the back o...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.