Laguna Phuket’s “Greening Community” plants 3,000 trees in one day

Last Friday May 25, premier destination resort Laguna Phuket marked the 12th year of its “Greening Community” initiative by planting 3,000 mangrove saplings at Baan Thasak Village in Pa Khlok, a sub-district in Thalang area of Phuket.

Friday 1 June 2018, 09:33AM

The impressive effort was led by Laguna Phuket’s Senior Assistant Vice President - Service Mr Anthony Loh, and the more than 150 volunteers, a combination of the resort’s associates, schoolchildren, community members and government officials, also released 250 live mud crabs and blue crabs to help conserve the village’s mangrove ecosystem.

Supported by the initiative’s strategic partners such as Marine and Coastal Preserving Group (Pa Khlok), Mangrove Station 23 (Phuket) and Station 21 (Phang Nga), this 12th edition of Laguna Phuket’s annual tree planting event is a part of its initiative that aims to raise awareness of global warming, help build greener communities and inspire the next generation of environmentalists.

To date, Laguna Phuket has planted nearly 30,000 trees in Phuket and neighbouring provinces, with more than 1,300 associates and 700 community members participating since 2007.

Strategically aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in climate action, life below water and life on land, the “Greening Community” activity is one of many initiatives set up by Laguna Phuket to support its wider goal in environment preservation according to Banyan Tree Global Foundation’s (BTGF) worldwide guideline for each property within the group to plant at least 2,000 trees in its respective community each year.

For more information, please visit www.lagunaphuket.com/CSR or follow Facebook@LagunaphuketCSR. For more information about the UNSDGs, visit sustainabledevelopment.un.org