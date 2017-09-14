GOLF: New ground will be broken this month when the Faldo Series Thailand Championship - South returns to Laguna Golf Phuket.

Napat ‘Toy’ Paramacharoenroj, winner of last year’s event and winner of the overall Faldo Series Asia.

A staunch supporter of the Faldo Series Asia since its inception in 2006, Thailand has been hosting two qualifiers and now the attention focuses on the southern island of the Kingdom where a selection of promising young golfers will aim to earn their places in the 12th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, to be hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at Laguna Lăng Cô in Danang, Vietnam, in March 2018.

Taking place Sept 29-Oct 1, the 2nd Faldo Series Thailand Championship – South welcomes juniors aged 12-21 from around the region to explore and develop their unique golfing skills and capabilities. All participants will be divided into five age groups, with hands-on training workshops available by on-site PGA professionals during the 36-hole tournament.

As part of the Banyan Tree Group, Laguna Golf shares a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility. Working with like-minded partners and Sir Nick Faldo – Laguna Golf Ambassador, Laguna Golf Phuket develops aspiring youths, gives back to the game and elevates golf to another level through the tournaments, alongside its award-winning course, world-class facilities including PGA-branded golf academy and newly launched fitness studio, set within the fully integrated resort complex.

Paul Wilson, AVP/Group Golf Director, said, “Laguna Golf Phuket can look back on last year's inaugural Faldo Series Thailand Championship – South with an immense sense of pride. The stand out story was of course Khun Toy (Napat Paramacharoenroj), winning our event and going on to win the overall Faldo Series Asia at Laguna Golf Lăng Cô. Furthermore, we were able to help the other young players gain valuable golf and life experience which will benefit them in the future.

“This year we hope to again create opportunities for young golfers in Southern Thailand, and look forward to another year of wonderful performance by the juniors, including Khun Egg (Phaiboon Phumkliang), winner of under-21-boy’s division in last year’s tournament; and BISP player Khun Mark (Vanchai Luangnikkul), winner of Singha Thailand Amateur Matchplay Championship this year – a major achievement aged just 15.”

Aimed at providing opportunity to a younger audience through grass-root golf initiatives to help identify and nurture the next generation of champions, the Faldo Series has helped more than 7,000 young talented golfers each year through a unique combination of tournament experience and expert advice, including support and advice from Sir Nick Faldo himself.

To learn more information about the tournament or to sign up, contact 076 324 350 or golf@lagunaphuket.com

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor of this event.