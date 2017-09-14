The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Laguna Golf Phuket primed for 2nd Faldo Series Thailand Championship – South

GOLF: New ground will be broken this month when the Faldo Series Thailand Championship - South returns to Laguna Golf Phuket.

The Phuket News

Thursday 14 September 2017, 01:08PM

Napat ‘Toy’ Paramacharoenroj, winner of last year’s event and winner of the overall Faldo Series Asia.
Napat ‘Toy’ Paramacharoenroj, winner of last year’s event and winner of the overall Faldo Series Asia.

A staunch supporter of the Faldo Series Asia since its inception in 2006, Thailand has been hosting two qualifiers and now the attention focuses on the southern island of the Kingdom where a selection of promising young golfers will aim to earn their places in the 12th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, to be hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at Laguna Lăng Cô in Danang, Vietnam, in March 2018.

Taking place Sept 29-Oct 1, the 2nd Faldo Series Thailand Championship – South welcomes juniors aged 12-21 from around the region to explore and develop their unique golfing skills and capabilities. All participants will be divided into five age groups, with hands-on training workshops available by on-site PGA professionals during the 36-hole tournament.

As part of the Banyan Tree Group, Laguna Golf shares a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility. Working with like-minded partners and Sir Nick Faldo – Laguna Golf Ambassador, Laguna Golf Phuket develops aspiring youths, gives back to the game and elevates golf to another level through the tournaments, alongside its award-winning course, world-class facilities including PGA-branded golf academy and newly launched fitness studio, set within the fully integrated resort complex.

Paul Wilson, AVP/Group Golf Director, said, “Laguna Golf Phuket can look back on last year's inaugural Faldo Series Thailand Championship – South with an immense sense of pride. The stand out story was of course Khun Toy (Napat Paramacharoenroj), winning our event and going on to win the overall Faldo Series Asia at Laguna Golf Lăng Cô. Furthermore, we were able to help the other young players gain valuable golf and life experience which will benefit them in the future.

“This year we hope to again create opportunities for young golfers in Southern Thailand, and look forward to another year of wonderful performance by the juniors, including Khun Egg (Phaiboon Phumkliang), winner of under-21-boy’s division in last year’s tournament; and BISP player Khun Mark (Vanchai Luangnikkul), winner of Singha Thailand Amateur Matchplay Championship this year – a major achievement aged just 15.”

Aimed at providing opportunity to a younger audience through grass-root golf initiatives to help identify and nurture the next generation of champions, the Faldo Series has helped more than 7,000 young talented golfers each year through a unique combination of tournament experience and expert advice, including support and advice from Sir Nick Faldo himself.

To learn more information about the tournament or to sign up, contact 076 324 350 or golf@lagunaphuket.com

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor of this event.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Whils't it;s a great idea in principal, considering how selfish the locals drive with regards to pedestrians (myself) this should be interesting, ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

99% in charge of a vehicle drive drunk after 10pm!Wondering where those numbers come from! Own research? Another example of the inaccurate absurd nons...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

I remember the van driver crashing into the house and killing many, i think he got a 5000b fine from memory?...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus driver charged for underpass pile-up

Driving too fast, what in Phuket, never! The traffic police are always out catching speeding and dangerous driving! Hold on, no that's back home n...(Read More)

Hundreds of city cops fail traffic test

Thats a terrible low score. But no shock really. I bet on Phuket the score will be even lower. I am sure that in other areas of the law the standards ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

It looks like there are 3 groups to consider in thai law enforcement. 1: The rich, influential thai, they get away with everything. we all know why. ...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

To overturn his car in Sai Yuan, this man should have gone at a crazy speed. Mr. Governor, you seem to be really concerned about the many problems of...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

How many times have we read that the driver has fled the scene? They all know that there is no consequence in running away to sober up. They are almos...(Read More)

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Bike lanes would be great for the on the (seeing everyday) on the wrong side approaching motorbikes - separated with concrete blocks so cars cannot pa...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus driver charged for underpass pile-up

Yes, that Patong tunnel building will become a many years drama. Many thai Phuket people anyway not like it to be build. Phuket Officials are at ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.