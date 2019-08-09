Ladies first: Nominations open for third Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia

Nominations are now open for the third annual Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia, the first movement uniquely created to celebrate and showcase the emerging female talent across the region.



By The Phuket News

Monday 12 August 2019, 02:00PM

Pinky Lilani (sixth from left) with 2019 winners and dignitaries.

Originally founded in the UK over a decade ago by author, motivational speaker, food guru and women’s advocate Pinky Lilani CBE DL to acknowledge and salute the inspirational young female stars of today and tomorrow, the Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia returns for the third consecutive year and continues to be supported by headline sponsor Aviva.

Pinky said, “We are thrilled to hold these awards for the third year running. The first two awards have surprised and delighted us with the depth of female talent across Southeast Asia who are as passionate and inspiring as they are gifted. We look forward to unearthing the region’s future leaders who will have a huge impact on their communities and the region, and who will help to shape a kinder, more collaborative future for all.”

Pinky chose to bring the awards to Asia as talent shortages are more widespread there than any other region – more than 48% of Asia pacific employees say that talent shortages are posing difficulties in the hiring process. Tapping into under-utilised talent pools is crucial in order to ease the talent shortage in Asia. Women as a demographic group represent an extremely large untapped resource. Pinky believes that the Women of the Future (WOF) programme can encourage, motivate and provide role models to inspire and strengthen the female talent pipeline and in the process create a global community of supportive and collaborative women.

The 10 categories for the awards are: Arts & Culture; Business; Community & Public Service; Entrepreneur; Media & Communications; Property, Construction & Infrastructure; Professions; Science, Technology and Digital; Social Entrepreneur; and Mentor (open to men and women of all ages).

Of the 10 categories, nine are open to women aged 35 or under. The Mentor category is open to both males and females of all ages, and recognises active mentors and champions behind the success of emerging female talent in the region.

Shortlisted candidates of each category will gain access to many different opportunities, including the WOF network— a global and collaborative network of women who support and inspire each other to further professional and personal success.

The official Judging Day will be held at the Aviva offices in Singapore on 27 November 2019, and the Chair of the Judging Panel will be Her Excellency Vicki Treadell, British High Commissioner to Australia.

The winners will be announced at the Women of the Future Southeast Asia Awards Gala Dinner on 18 March 2020, at the Hilton Hotel Singapore.

If you believe that you or somebody you know deserves one of the awards, then simply complete the online nomination form at awards.womenofthefuture.co.uk/seasia/

Candidates must be aged 35 or under on March 18, 2019, and must be citizens and residents of one of the following countries: Brunei; Cambodia; Indonesia; Laos; Malaysia; Myanmar; the Philippines; Singapore; Thailand; Timor Leste; or Vietnam. Submissions close on October 2, 2019.