Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket Dinner - April 2020

La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket Dinner - April 2020

Start From: Friday 17 April 2020, 06:00PM to Friday 17 April 2020, 10:00PM

Location - Suay Restaurant, Baan Wana. For more details - www.facebook.com/laChainePhuket

Person : Adam - Phuket Bailli
Address : Suay Restaurant, Baan Wana
Website :
http://www.facebook.com/laChainePhuket/

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Navy launch search for missing crewman after Phuket fishing boat sinks

A fishing boat, sinking. Just like that? What information is available about the sea safety/readine...(Read More)

Phuket speedboat drivers, tour operators get safety training

Now the marime Office Phuket has to do her part in safe channel sailing. It must have there in day t...(Read More)

Phuket speedboat drivers, tour operators get safety training

What is that always 'warning' nonsense. There has been now a teaching day about sailing safe...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

The sad thing is: The thai police can be very good and skilled in their job if they want or are ord...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

...and Japan this moment. Red in BP that thai people returning from these 9 countries are tequired t...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

PhuketOK ??? That belongs in the chapter..Fake news. And to ask social media to collaborate in thi...(Read More)

COVID-19 infected man conceals truth, national total hits 40

Now Thai returning from visiting risk countries China, Macao, HK, Taiwan, South Korea, S'pore, I...(Read More)

People who hide travel history could face fines, imprisonment

People can not hide travel history. That is nonsense. When thai and foreigners return in Thailand th...(Read More)

Surin Beach sea wall project sunk by Phuket residents

I haven't been to Surin Beach in a couple of years. The last time I visited I was aghast at the ...(Read More)

Phuket speedboat drivers, tour operators get safety training

Amazing that they need to be taught who gives way and the speed limits! Of course no one follows spe...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI - Cooking Competition
UWC Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Cassia Phuket

 