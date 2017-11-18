The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Koh Pha Ngan death investigation ‘mediaeval’

BANGKOK: A British coroner has described as “mediaeval” some aspects of the Thai police investigation into the death of a UK man after a full-moon party on Koh Pha Ngan earlier this year.

accidents, crime, death, police, violence, tourism,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 November 2017, 04:47PM

Mr Apperley, an Eastbourne resident who was married and had a seven-year-old daughter, was staying in a hotel on Koh Samui and took a boat to the full moon party on Koh Pha Ngan on Feb 12. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Mr Apperley, an Eastbourne resident who was married and had a seven-year-old daughter, was staying in a hotel on Koh Samui and took a boat to the full moon party on Koh Pha Ngan on Feb 12. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Sussex coroner Alan Craze made the comment at the inquest this week into the death of Andrew Apperley, whose body was found in the sea nine days after he was last seen on the southern tourist island in February.

The local investigating officer, Capt Suteep Chadakan, had given the cause of death as asphyxiation by drowning. But Mr Craze said the cause could not be definitively ascertained because of the poor information provided to him.

At the hearing in Eastbourne, he said the toxicology report carried out by Thai authorities was “mediaeval”, the BBC reported.

Because of the extent to which the body had decomposed by the time British pathologists could carry out their own examination, they were unable to find a clear cause of death, the court heard.

In a statement read out at the inquest, Capt Suteep said a post-mortem examination found no signs of trauma or external wounds consistent with a struggle. The statement said the death was “not murder but unnatural”.

The statement said Mr Apperley, 38, “was drinking and taking other substances and became delusional” during the party, and “walked into the sea where rocks extended out into deep water and drowned”.

However, the family previously told the BBC they were pressing Thai authorities to investigate further because they suspected foul play. They had found text messages on his phone, suggesting he felt in danger, they said.

Mr Apperley, an Eastbourne resident who was married and had a seven-year-old daughter, was staying in a hotel on Koh Samui and took a boat to the party on Koh Pha Ngan on Feb 12. He sent a text to his mother saying he intended to return to Samui the following day. His hotel on Pha Ngan reported him missing four days later.

The NAKA Island

“We didn’t get closure. We will probably never know what happened to Andrew,” his wife Magdalena Apperley told The Independent after the inquest. “We can’t rule out foul play, we can’t rule out drugs, or anything else that could have happened.

“The damage is done. We really hope his death can be turned into something positive and serve as a warning to other tourists going to the parties to be careful.”

The coroner in Mr Apperley’s case said there was a lack of evidence from the Thai authorities, who had not carried out a toxicology report.

“There’s pretty much no control on the island. Police presence there will have been hit and miss,” The Independent quoted him as saying.

“I’m not being rude about the Thai authorities, I have been there many times, I love the country. But in terms of my job as a coroner it’s hit and miss as to whether I will get useful information or not.

“I’m not getting sufficient or sufficiently reliable information. I think it’s down to resources.”

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police fundraiser bullies warned, nothing to do with us, says Chalong Police chief

So not linked to police,but head of group is BKK cop.So no charges and not going to stop them, but don't buy the tickets. Guessing local cops g...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

Where do they find these Generals? Straight out of Alice in Wonderland? ...(Read More)

Van driver charged with Japanese deaths

We miss the reason why this 'public tourist Van driver' did fall asleep while driving tourists. Was he overworked, under influence of alcohol...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

Unfortunately General Wirachai's sexist attitude is completely acceptable in this culture - the same attitude that holds a woman's choice to l...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

"Because a woman would not drink much", Hahahaha. Time for this top police officer to upgrade his professional knowledge of things a la 20...(Read More)

Forbidden fruit spurs illegal dorms

who cares that male and female students older than age 25 are staying/living in the same building? After all, it are no teenagers, but full grown men...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

"because a woman would not drink much, Gen Wirachai said" What a strange comment to make, Gen Wirachai has clearly never been out with so...(Read More)

Police fundraiser bullies warned, nothing to do with us, says Chalong Police chief

One would think that the real RTP officers go after the fake police officers, after receiving complains from 10 citizens. Right? After all, it is all...(Read More)

Chinese Consulate gifts B200k for Phuket CCTV cameras

It`s a BIG BIG shame that Phuket can not pay for this self, as they bring Millions of Bath every week on Chinese tourists only on Chalong Pier....(Read More)

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

Wrong... doctors and nurse have more powerful yet silent weapons than guns, as do soldiers. The weapon used in this case was not used "with impun...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.