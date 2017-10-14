The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Kobkarn shoots down joint 2034 World Cup bid

FOOTBALL: A proposed joint bid to host the World Cup by the Thai and Indonesian football associations is unlikely to get the backing of the Prayut Chan-o-cha government.

football, tourism, construction,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 14 October 2017, 10:41AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul. Photo: Bangkok Post
Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul. Photo: Bangkok Post

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said this week that the government would prefer to invest in sports development than organise football’s show-piece tournament.

“We would need a large amount of money to host the World Cup. We would need several new stadiums and a better transportation system as well as other facilities,” she said.

To host the World Cup, a country must have at least one 80,000-seat stadium for the opening match and the final.

It also needs 60,000-capacity stadiums for the two semi-final matches and several 40,000-seat stadiums for other games.

Football Association of Thailand president Somyot Poompunmuang confirmed recently that he was interested in a joint bid to host the 2034 World Cup with Indonesia.

The idea received the backing of the Asean Football Federation.

“We have to thoroughly study what Thailand would get from hosting the World Cup. We have to consider if it would be worth the huge investment,” Kobkarn said.

British International School, Phuket

“We would also need plans for the use of the new stadiums after the World Cup. We have to think if this would affect the country’s economy.”

She said the government had a policy to support sports development.

“We want the Thai people to watch and play sports. We want to see Thailand become a leading nation in sports,” Kobkarn said.

“One thing that is more important than hosting the World Cup is pushing the national teams at all levels to reach the World Cup finals. This would be worthier than using billions of baht to bid for the World Cup.”

She said if Thailand do bid to organise the 2034 World Cup, it could face candidates who are better placed. “The likes of Australia, South Korea, Japan and Middle East countries have higher potential and are richer than Thailand,” Kobkarn said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

Could any gun law prevent people from doing such stupid things? No,as it is far to easy to buy a gun on the black market.What makes me wonder is,that ...(Read More)

Concerns raised over new B450mn Phuket marina

Ships ??? Looked at a navigation chart lately ? Hardley enough water depth for a "ship" to navigate up there safely without running aground....(Read More)

‘Not a torpedo,’ say Navy experts

I remember also one expert commenting here it could be an aircraft fuel tank....(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

Well... any follow up on these two, I would have thought their journey would have been covered from start to end....(Read More)

‘Not a torpedo,’ say Navy experts

Well, well, well, like I said... NOT a torpedo, and I'm no expert... but seems I know more than a Thai "expert," and these guys are goin...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

Quite actual ( BangkokPost), just this week a new thai gun/arm law came in place. That new law forbid foreigners in Thailand to own a gun. Foreigner...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

This "Club" has a reputation as a "dodgy" place where the wanna be mafia and other unwanted elements of Patong go. The security is...(Read More)

Tiny London sushi bar wins three Michelin stars

So who the heck cares, I read the "Phuket news" for stories related to Phuket, If I wanted world news I tune into CNN and it would be releva...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

Tourists should have brain enough to see the danger !Why should somebody else risk there lives to save an Idiot?For money? or more money!To the chief ...(Read More)

‘Stam’ the fake cop busted in Phuket, denies Patong shakedowns

Safety zones in Patong? A big joke. A bomb exploded in front of a police box at beach road at end of bangla Rd at Patong on birthday of the Queen. Und...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.