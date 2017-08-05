BANGKOK: More than 100 members of the embezzlement-hit Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative (KCUC) have called on the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to unfreeze B3.8 billion of assets seized from ex-KCUC chairman Supachai Srisupa-aksorn.

Members of the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative rally at the Department of Special Investigation demanding that it unfreeze B3.8 billion of assets seized from ex-KCUC chairman Supachai Srisupa-aksorn. Photo: Bangkok Post / Apichit Jinakul

The group yesterday (Aug 4) lodged the petition with DSI deputy director-general Korrawat Panprapakorn. The members plan on distributing the assets among affected members.

Eleven representatives from the group were invited for talks with officials in charge of the case. The meeting was also attended by Kajornsak Putthanuphab, executive director of the Office of the Attorney-General’s Investigation Office 3.

Mr Kajornsak said the assets were seized by the DSI as evidence.

The quickest approach to return assets to the KCUC members is through money-laundering laws, which have a channel that allows victims to receive money without waiting for criminal cases to come to a close in the Supreme Court, he said.

Under the process, the assets have to be auctioned so the money can be collected by law-enforcement officials, who will later return it to members, Mr Kajornsak said. He noted it is not possible for assets to be returned to the cooperative directly.

Officials are expediting efforts to examine assets that were not involved in the alleged crimes, he said. There are 300 related assets being held by the authorities.

Mr Kajornsak said the offences linked to the KCUC concern embezzlement, money laundering and fraud.

DSI deputy spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilam said officials probing every case connected to the KCUC will meet on Aug 17 to separate assets so they can be sent to the Anti-Money Laundering Office for auctioning.

Supachai was sentenced by the Criminal Court to 16 years’ jail after admitting to siphoning money from KCUC accounts in 2013.

Referring to the probe into allegations the embezzled money was funnelled to temples via donations, Mr Kajornsak said witnesses will soon be interviewed.

On the allegation that property tycoon Anant Asavabhokin was involved in laundering KCUC money, Mr Kajornsak said he reported to investigators on Thursday.

