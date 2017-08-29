SEA GAMES: Thailand won their first ever cricket gold medal on the international stage when they defeated Indonesia by 23 runs in the women’s T20 final of the SEA Games yesterday (Aug 28).

Tuesday 29 August 2017, 09:07AM

Thailand’s women’s cricketers celebrate with their gold medals at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: PR

Hosts Malaysia had high hopes of doing well in the competition, but it was Thailand and Indonesia, two nations who have never been colonised by the British, who made it to the title showdown.

Thailand won the toss and elected to bat first to amass 109 runs in the allotted 20 overs, losing seven wickets in the process.

While most of the players did make contributions to the Thai total, Sornnarin Tippoch stood out with a 23-run blitz off 22 balls.

Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani claimed two wickets for just eight runs for Indonesia.

Andriani tried to spearhead the chase for the Indonesians but she kept losing partners at regular intervals.

The Indonesians found it too difficult to handle Thai medium-pacer Wongpaka Liengprasert, who claimed four scalps after conceding only 16 runs in 2.4 overs.

The Indonesian challenge fizzled out in the 19th over as they were bowled out for 86 runs.

Malaysia settled for the bronze after defeating Singapore by eight wickets in a low-scoring third-place play-off yesterday.

Singapore batted first first after winning the toss but were bundled out for a paltry 50 runs.

Malaysia needed only 59 balls to chase down the target for the loss two wickets.

The Thai men’s team have claimed the bronze medal in the 50-over competition after finishing third in the single-league contest featuring five countries.

Malaysia took the gold medal, while Singapore finished second in the event.

The Thai men however are no longer in contention for a place in the T20 final.

Cricket made its debut at the SEA Games this year.

In taekwondo, Thailand took two gold medals yesterday.

Julanan Khantikulanon beat Vietnam’s Truong Thi Kim Tuyen 18-13 in the women’s 46kg final, while Ramnarong Sawekwiharee defeated Vo Quoc Hung, also of Vietnam, 18-6 in the men’s 54kg gold medal match.

In windsurfing, Thailand swept both RS One titles with world champion Siriporn Kaewduang-ngam taking the women’s crown and Natthaphong Phonoppharat winning the men’s event in Langkawi.

Races were earlier postponed due to rainstorm which lasted the whole afternoon and sailors opted to keep warm and dry in their quarters.

Officials were able to organise the medal race for the men’s event which saw Natthaphong Phonoppharat pip Geylord Covera of the Philippines for the top prize in a closely fought battle.

It is Siriporn’s second SEA Games gold medal after winning her first at the 2011 tournament in Indonesia.

She is looking forward to next year’s Asian Games to be held in Indonesia after finishing third at the 2014 Asiad.

In petanque, Aumpawan Suwannaphruk and Sarawut Sriboonpeng secured gold in the mixed doubles with a 13-8 win over Cambodia in the final.

In badminton, doubles specialist Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh are on course to win two gold medals today (Aug 29).

Top seeds Sapsiree and Dechapol are favourites to win the mixed doubles title.

Sapsiree will play in the women’s doubles final with partner Puttita Supajirakul, while Dechapol and Kittinupong Kedren will compete in the men’s doubles showdown.

With Khosit Phetpradap in the men’s singles final, the Thai badminton team will be vying for four gold medals.

The Badminton Association of Thailand is hoping to secure the country’s best ever performance in the sport at the SEA Games.

The Thai shuttlers’ previous best campaign was at the 1961 tournament when they took home three gold medals.

They have already won gold in the women’s team event at Kuala Lumpur 2017.

Meanwhile, Malaysia clinched their 100th gold medal of the 29th edition of the SEA Games yesterday when Amy Kwan finished first in the ribbon apparatus of rhythm gymnastics.

She scored 15.75 points to win her second gold of the Games.

Teammate Koi Sie Yan took silver with a score of 14.7 while Thailand’s Panjarat Prawatyotin scored 13.7 for bronze.

At the end of yesterday’s action, Thailand maintained second in the medal standings but are still well behind hosts Malaysia.

The Kuala Lumpur Games, which officially began on Aug 19, ends tomorrow (Aug 30).

Read original story here.