BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has instructed the government to allocate more areas for people to watch the Royal Cremation ceremony at Sanam Luang.

Tuesday 24 October 2017, 08:13AM

His Majesty the King, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, pays respect to the King Rama V Equestrian Monument to mark Chulalongkorn Memorial Day at the Royal Plaza yesterday (Oct 23). Photo: Chanat Katanyu

According to deputy national police chief Gen Detnarong Suthichanbancha, the King has granted permission for mourners to observe the Royal Funeral processions from three sides of the Grand Palace.

The mourners can observe the Royal Funeral processions along Maha Rat Rd to Sanam Chai Rd, he said. He said the King has also allowed the area north of Sanam Luang and the area outside the Royal Ceremonial Ground to be allocated for mourners.

A total of 9,420 square metres will be added to accommodate 18,800 more people, he said, adding the areas previously allocated can accommodate about 171,000 people.

According to Gen Detnarong, people will be asked to vacate the area by 10pm Tuesday to allow a special security team to carry out an inspection.

The public will be allowed to enter again at 5am on Wednesday, he added.

However, officers will allow those who wish to pay their respects to the picture of the late King beside the Grand Palace wall to do so around the clock, he said.

Meanwhile, mourners from the provinces have started arriving in Bangkok ahead of the ceremonies.

Saman Raksawong, a senior rail official in Songkhla’s Hat Yai, said two special trains provided for those who want to watch the Royal Cremation ceremony left the province yesterday (Oct 23).

Extra train services into Bangkok are being provided for today (Oct 24) and will be available again tomorrow (Oct 25), Saturday (Oct 28), and Monday (Oct 30) while additional Hat Yai-bound services are are being offered on today, Friday (Oct 27) and Sunday (Oct 29), free of charge.

