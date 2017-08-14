BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has donated 100 million baht to fund the construction of a medical centre building at Siriraj Hospital.

Monday 14 August 2017, 10:15AM

His Majesty the King makes a donation of 100 million baht to Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital. The new Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building will, when completed, serve as a fully-integrated, specialised medical centre for inpatients and outpatients. Photo: Office Of His Majesty's Principal Private Secretary / Bangkok Post

The King's donation has come from revenue from selling his diaries featuring his drawings and will be spent on the construction of the Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building.

The facility will serve as a fully-integrated, specialised medical centre offering treatment to inpatients and outpatients.

"I want to help the hospital's project, which is now under construction. I hope I can partially help. I also thank the hospital staff for taking care of His Majesty the late King," he said.

The centre, which is costing around B5bn, was the last project initiated by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to address inadequate facilities for patients at the hospital.

The 25-floor building will house 355 patient beds, 14 high-quality medical centres and a 62-room intensive care unit (ICU).

Besides the late King, the hospital has also provided medical treatment to several royal family members including Princess Mother Srinagarindra and Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana.

During his reign the late King devised measures to address several issues including flooding and traffic congestion at the hospital.

People who want to help with the construction of the centre can make pledges at the Siriraj Foundation on the first floor of the hospital's Mahidol-Bumpen Building.

Donors can also transfer money via the foundation's bank accounts: Thai Commercial Bank Siriraj branch, account number 016-4-37544-4; Kasikornbank Siriraj branch, account number 638-2-00888-8; and Bangkok Bank Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital branch, account number 901-7-02699-9.

On Saturday, His Majesty the King handed over a video clip called "Carry on, preserve, develop and build happiness for the people" to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to continue the works of the late King and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

The clip involving the late King and the Queen's royal projects comprises four issues: Water related to the life of the nation; forest preservation and water resource development; plants involved in building a secure life; and the sufficiency economy.

"With his virtue and mercy, the late King passed on several of his ideas and principles which will lead to the development of the country and its people," the King said.

"If these principles are studied and implemented in proper situations, I believe problems will be solved which will greatly benefit the public, the nation and individuals. It will bring happiness and development to all of us in accordance with his intention. I hope this video clip will be useful and bring contentment and development to all audiences."

The clip will be distributed to help develop a nationwide understanding of the late King's principles.

