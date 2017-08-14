The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

King donates B100m for medical facility

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has donated 100 million baht to fund the construction of a medical centre building at Siriraj Hospital.

health, charity,

Monday 14 August 2017, 10:15AM

His Majesty the King makes a donation of 100 million baht to Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital. The new Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building will, when completed, serve as a fully-integrated, specialised medical centre for inpatients and outpatients. Photo: Office Of His Majesty's Principal Private Secretary / Bangkok Post
His Majesty the King makes a donation of 100 million baht to Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital. The new Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building will, when completed, serve as a fully-integrated, specialised medical centre for inpatients and outpatients. Photo: Office Of His Majesty's Principal Private Secretary / Bangkok Post

The King's donation has come from revenue from selling his diaries featuring his drawings and will be spent on the construction of the Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building.

The facility will serve as a fully-integrated, specialised medical centre offering treatment to inpatients and outpatients.

"I want to help the hospital's project, which is now under construction. I hope I can partially help. I also thank the hospital staff for taking care of His Majesty the late King," he said.

The centre, which is costing around B5bn, was the last project initiated by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to address inadequate facilities for patients at the hospital.

The 25-floor building will house 355 patient beds, 14 high-quality medical centres and a 62-room intensive care unit (ICU).

Besides the late King, the hospital has also provided medical treatment to several royal family members including Princess Mother Srinagarindra and Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana.

During his reign the late King devised measures to address several issues including flooding and traffic congestion at the hospital.

People who want to help with the construction of the centre can make pledges at the Siriraj Foundation on the first floor of the hospital's Mahidol-Bumpen Building.

Donors can also transfer money via the foundation's bank accounts: Thai Commercial Bank Siriraj branch, account number 016-4-37544-4; Kasikornbank Siriraj branch, account number 638-2-00888-8; and Bangkok Bank Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital branch, account number 901-7-02699-9.

On Saturday, His Majesty the King handed over a video clip called "Carry on, preserve, develop and build happiness for the people" to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to continue the works of the late King and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

The clip involving the late King and the Queen's royal projects comprises four issues: Water related to the life of the nation; forest preservation and water resource development; plants involved in building a secure life; and the sufficiency economy.

"With his virtue and mercy, the late King passed on several of his ideas and principles which will lead to the development of the country and its people," the King said.

"If these principles are studied and implemented in proper situations, I believe problems will be solved which will greatly benefit the public, the nation and individuals. It will bring happiness and development to all of us in accordance with his intention. I hope this video clip will be useful and bring contentment and development to all audiences."

The clip will be distributed to help develop a nationwide understanding of the late King's principles.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

Kurt...go and read the Act then you will see why. It will then answer your other question. ...(Read More)

No action taken against tourists photographed with starfish at Koh Racha Yai

chris007...The humans that drive boats can look after or kill themselves with gay abandon. The ecosystem is not afforded that privilege. ...(Read More)

Patong hotel staffer killed by lift counterweight

Eagle, Your ridicule is a standard issue response for selfish people not subjected to an unfair societal norm levied at one gender only. Men's t...(Read More)

Prayut calls in air force to help immigration at major airports, including Phuket

It's one thing to have more staff, but what does the RTAF know about immigration procedures and systems....(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

To waive the TM6 form for thais to reduce the immigration long queues for foreigners. That makes sense. Mhhh. But Thai still have to see immigration ...(Read More)

Prayut calls in air force to help immigration at major airports, including Phuket

EVERY high season and some other times too, i see empty immigration booths at the same time as huuuge queues at suvarnabhumi airport and phuket airpor...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The folly of the fun police

Discover Thainess is correct. Phuket's main source of income is tourism, but, it treats tourists pretty poorly. It limits the beach and venues t...(Read More)

Patong hotel staffer killed by lift counterweight

I suggest that the PN should start a poll how to handle the problem with Ms.or Mrs.or whatever, in Thailand and worldwide.This problem needs urgent cl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The folly of the fun police

Sadly thailand has a number of antiquated laws that don't work well in the modern age, and as the article states, there is no incentive to change ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.