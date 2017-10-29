BANGKOK: His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun conducted a merit-making ceremony on Saturday evening for the royal relics of King Rama IX at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Sunday 29 October 2017, 02:30PM

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun conducts a merit-making ceremony for the royal relics of King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall on Saturday evening. Photo: TV Pool via Bangkok Post

His Majesty arrived at the throne hall at 5.30pm, paid respect to the royal relics of former kings and of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (King Rama IX) and the Buddha images within the throne hall. Senior Buddhist monks chanted prayers and gave a sermon.

The King presented souvenir fans in remembrance of the Oct 26 royal cremation of King Bhumibol and donations to senior Buddhist monks attending the ceremony.

On Sunday, the final day of the five-day funeral rites, His Majesty will conduct another merit-making ceremony. A golden urn containing the royal relics of King Rama IX will be then moved to the Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the compound of the Grand Palace, where it will be kept permanently.

The royal ashes of King Rama IX will be transferred from the Grand Palace to Wat Bowonniwet Vihara and Wat Ratchabophit Sathit Maha Simaram.

His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch, who is also the abbot of Wat Rajabophit Sathit Maha Simaram, will lead 30 monks to perform religious ceremonies at the temple, said Phra Phrommunee, the assistant abbot.

Phra Phrommunee also said that arrangements had been made to accommodate about 500 distinguished guests who will attend the ceremony.

The government has announced that mourning for the late King will officially end after midnight on Sunday.

