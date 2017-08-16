The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Health
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Kim's Yoga: The simple beauty of life

Hello and welcome to our August Yin Yoga asana. We have been doing so well so far and we are more than half way through the “Year of Yin”.

Kim White

Sunday 27 August 2017, 02:00PM

The ‘Back Butterfly’ pose increases flexibility in your hips and reduces your risk of back injury.
The ‘Back Butterfly’ pose increases flexibility in your hips and reduces your risk of back injury.

If you have been keeping up each month, you will now have a great Yin Yoga sequence starting to take shape.

This month’s asana will be no different, it is another great hip opener to add to the sequence. A very lovely yet simple quote inspired me for this month’s asana.

“Today is a perfect day for lying down and staring at the clouds and realising how beautiful life truly is.”

Although it is a simple quote, sometimes the simplest of things are the easiest to forget and are also usually the most important things to keep remembering.

We can all often get caught up in the rush of life and running towards the “finish line”, and along the way we forget some of the simple things that help to keep us grounded.

This month’s Yin Yoga asana is called “Back Butterfly” and is also very simple but highly effective if you take the time to lie in it.

So grab a cushion, find some space on the floor and take some time to relax your hips and contemplate the beauty in your life.

Here are the benefits of “Back Butterfly”:

• Stretch hips and inner thighs.

• Release lower back tension.

• Increase flexibility in your hip flexors.

• Reduce hip or Sacroiliac (SI) joint pain.

C and C Marine

• Reduce risk of lower back injury.

• Improve your posture.

 

Let’s follow these steps below, to perform it safely and effectively:

1. Lie on your back, bend your knees and bring the soles of your feet together.

2. Curl your pelvic bones up into your belly button to ensure the lower back is sinking. If you find this position difficult, place a pillow or small rolled up towel at the very base of your seating bones to help tilt the hips.

3. Place your hands on your thighs for a bit more added downwards weight.

4. Close your eyes or look skyward and focus on relaxing the entire body into this shape. You may find that the stomach and the bottom might want to keep grabbing and creating tension. Keep breathing it away on exhale.

5. Remember to take longer out-breaths to your in-breaths in our Yin Yoga practice.

6. Hold this posture for two to five minutes.

Happy stretching.

Metta, Kim oxo

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Regime denies Yingluck deal

To deny, 'not true' or 'not knowing' are the usual comments the public has to swallow. It seems now ex Prime minister ms Yingluck l...(Read More)

Phuket Town floods continue as sandbags deployed in Patong

Is it not possible to adjust structural that Klong Pakbang? Widening, deepening, and keeping it clean of debris and water plants!! Of course that ha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

Due to traveling out of the Kingdom, in 1 year I only twice visited the Phuket town Immigration. I must say, that it was going in, going out in just ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

Not joking, I'll drive to Krabi to do my 90 day report before I go to immigration in Phuket town. Luckily I haven't had to yet. Online reporti...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi LFC444, we'll be in touch, need confirmation from the monthly sponsor as to how they wish to do the prize......(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

Not much of an opinion here,more like a description of the daily routine at the immigration.Why did the writer of this article not sign it with his ow...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

Fine them whit B10,000 baht each every time they parking wrong, then you se what happen....(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi Looks like I have fluted an equal win in August. Is the prize shared. Thanks Richard ...(Read More)

The long game: Trisara MD Anthony Lark says sustainable tourism is the future

Dear Editor, you surprised me by posting my comment. Thank you. One question I have for Mr. Lark, who is so very proud of the fact that they are now ...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

Having driven through Patong tonight I can assure you all that nothing has changed. Plenty of yellow lines painted for the new taxi stands, but taxis ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.