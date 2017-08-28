The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Kids lose in parents’ custody battle

BANGKOK: Amid intertwined cases of parents fighting for custody of their children and alleged molestation by the mother’s new lover, two children will now have to leave both their parents and live with children’s welfare officials instead.

sex, crime, police,

Bangkok Post

Monday 28 August 2017, 09:10AM

A brother and sister end up under the care of child welfare officials after their father lost a custody battle over them, and they refused to go home with their mother. Photo: Hathairat Phaholtap
A brother and sister end up under the care of child welfare officials after their father lost a custody battle over them, and they refused to go home with their mother. Photo: Hathairat Phaholtap

After a months-long battle between the mother and father for custody of their children, a court order forced the French father to hand over his kids to their Chinese mother last Thursday (Aug 24).

While the children were happy to see their mother when they met at a city police station, they refused to go home with her.

It is not known how long the brother and sister will have to stay away from their parents, Tatpol Chuenchonpruk, the father’s lawyer said.

He told the Bangkok Post the situation was now out of hand, and it was clear the children could not go back with either parent.

“The best they can do at this point is let the kids decide who they want to be with,” Mr Tatpol said.

Over the past few years, the children’s father, Cedric Servan, and their mother took turns every week to keep the kids.

However, in April, Mr Servan used the public holidays on Chakri Day and the Songkran period as an excuse to skip their appointment and kept the children with him longer, while the mother went to receive them at the court in vain.

In May, the children told Mr Servan that their mother’s lover played pornography in front of them and molested them. He then filed a complaint with Chonburi Police.

A physical examination of the children found nothing wrong, but the psychological test did, according to Mr Servan, who was reluctant to hand the children over to their mother.

The mother refused to speak to the media.

Meanwhile, the first court hearing on the alleged molestation case has been set for Oct 30.

Legally, the mother now has sole custody of the children, which was previously shared by both parents.

After Mr Servan missed several appointments this year to allow the children to spend time with their mother, the court ordered the mother should have temporary custody until a new court order, said Mr Tatpol, who took over the alleged molestation case towards the end of June.

“Luckily, the officers from the Centre for the Protection of Children’s Rights Foundation and the Department of Children and Youth were there to witness the incident [where the children refused to go with the mother]. They used their authority to take the two children under their care and they refused both parents custody of their children,” he added.

The children are now being kept at Chulalongkorn Hospital for psychological assessment for seven days. After that, both parents will have to go for the same assessment. The results will be sent to the Juvenile and Family Court to reconsider the order.

The results of the psychological assessment and the court hearing in the alleged molestation case will be considered to determine a new custody order of the children.

But for now, they will remain at the hospital under the protection of Thai officials, he said.

Mr Servan said: “It was sad and heartbreaking to see how my kids are suffering. Their mother pulled and yanked my children while they were screaming and crying. I just stood there, unable to help since I [previously] disobeyed the court order.”

Orapin Sak-eiam, director of the Children’s Welfare Protection Division of the Department of Children and Youth, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, revealed a multi-disciplinary team has now submitted a request to the court for temporary custody of the children.

They are now in the psychological assessment process, which will take seven days.

“We have to consider the children’s welfare first. They must have a healthy and stable state of mind before returning to their family. If the two parents can’t settle this, the children will be sent to stay at a government children’s home,” Ms Orapin said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

The long game: Trisara MD Anthony Lark says sustainable tourism is the future

Dear Editor, you surprised me by posting my comment. Thank you. One question I have for Mr. Lark, who is so very proud of the fact that they are now ...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

Having driven through Patong tonight I can assure you all that nothing has changed. Plenty of yellow lines painted for the new taxi stands, but taxis ...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to serve as Asean health centre

So, what will be the actual change/improvement? Are Vachira hospital medical services now not up to global standards like Phuket International hospit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

For the past 7 years, always a very unpleasant experience....(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

The mistake is on Patong city authorities side, who, in order to indulge developers, did not stipulate within Patong planning/zoning rules appropriate...(Read More)

The long game: Trisara MD Anthony Lark says sustainable tourism is the future

Yes, what has happened to all the (alleged) encroachment investigations along route 4018 in Layan? One developer has been building away and has a w...(Read More)

Fugitive Thai ex-PM Yingluck in Dubai, aims for UK asylum: govt source

I'm very glad the erstwhile PM Yingluck has made this choice. The current govt meant to railroad her right into prison and with the astoundingly...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

To a prior comment-I'm sure the moniker 'Mr Happy' is facetious in the extreme. Last time I was in front of Mr Happy, I felt sure my skir...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

Yeah but that would take logical thinking, that'll never happen!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

The reporter must have been to another office then me 2 weeks ago. I greeted the officer, no reply, I say thank you when getting my passport back, aga...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.