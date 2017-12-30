The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Key events around the world in 2017

From the inauguration of US President Donald Trump to the exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar, here are 12 events that marked 2017.

violence, politics, Myanmar, economics, disasters, death,

AFP

Saturday 30 December 2017, 10:19AM

On January 20 Republican billionaire Donald Trump, 70, is inaugurated as US president, vowing:

- A year of Trump -

On January 20 Republican billionaire Donald Trump, 70, is inaugurated as US president, vowing: "America first."

Suspicions of collusion between his election campaign and Russia dog the start of his term.

Trump progressively unpicks the achievements of his Democrat predecessor, Barack Obama. He pulls out of international agreements on climate, free trade, immigration and UNESCO.

On December 6, in another break with the previous administration, Trump creates shockwaves when he recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move largely rejected in a UN vote.

On December 20 he seals his first major reform, signing long-awaited tax cuts into law.

 

- Brexit under way -

On March 29 London launches the process to quit the European Union, as voted in a referendum nine months earlier.

In a snap general election on June 8 Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives suffer a major setback and lose their majority.

Brussels and London agree on divorce terms on December 8.

- France: political earthquake -
Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron, 39, wins a resounding victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election on May 7.

His new En Marche (One the Move) movement drives the two biggest parties -- the Socialists and Republicans -- from the Elysee Palace for the first time.

 

- Middle East: boiling point -

Saudi Arabia and its allies sever diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it supporting "terrorists" and of being too close to Iran.

Then on November 4 Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announces from the Saudi capital that he is resigning, citing Iran's "grip" on his country. He later backtracks.

Saudi Arabia also accuses rebels in Yemen of receiving support from Iran, which denies the accusation.

The UN describes Yemen's humanitarian situation as the worst in the world in 2017.

 

- Venezuela: economic disaster -

On July 30 Venezuela's Constituent Assembly -- whose legitimacy is disputed by the opposition and abroad -- is elected after four months of deadly protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

With wide-ranging powers, it dismisses in early August Attorney General Luisa Ortega, one of Maduro's top critics.

It then takes over the opposition-dominated Congress.

Crippled by plummeting oil prices, the country is considered to be in "selective default" by ratings agencies.

 

- North Korea: escalation -

The reclusive regime conducts its sixth and largest nuclear test on September 3.

On November 29 leader Kim Jong-Un says a "state nuclear force" has been completed with the test of a long-range missile able to deliver a nuclear warhead anywhere in the United States.

Washington threatens to "utterly destroy" the regime "if war comes".

On December 22 the UN Security Council imposes new sanctions against North Korea that restrict vital oil supplies.

 

- Myanmar's Rohingyas: 'genocide' -

On August 25 the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar launches a crackdown on Rohingyas after militants from the stateless Muslim minority ambush security forces.

Nearly 655,000 Rohingyas find refuge in Bangladesh.

The United States denounces "ethnic cleansing" while the UN speaks of "elements of genocide".

 

- Catalonia: autonomy suspended -

Spain's wealthy northeastern Catalonia region holds a referendum for independence on October 1 that is deemed illegal by the central government.

Madrid moves to assert control but Catalan lawmakers vote on October 27 to declare independence.

Madrid dismisses Catalonia's government and suspends its autonomy, also calling regional elections. Deposed regional president Carles Puigdemont, charged with sedition and rebellion, takes refuge in Belgium.

On December 21 three pro-independence parties defeat the central government in the elections. However, the centrist, anti-independence Ciudadanos party gets the best individual result.

 

- The Weinstein scandal -

On October 5 the New York Times publishes a bombshell investigative report accusing Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, 65, of sexual harassment over decades.

Similar allegations have since been levelled at a long list of personalities in film, television, journalism and politics around the world.

 

- Zimbabwe: Mugabe falls -

Zimbabwe's veteran President Robert Mugabe, 93, resigns on November 21 following 37 years of rule and after being abandoned by the military and his own party.

 

- IS defeated, not wiped out -

Iraq on December 9 declares victory in its war to expel the Islamic State group but experts warn that jihadists remain a threat. They have also lost most of their territory in Syria.

Numerous deadly attacks around the world over the year, including in Afghanistan, Britain, Egypt and Somalia, are claimed by or blamed on the group or others linked to Al-Qaeda.

 

- Climate: record disasters -

The year in which Trump decides, on June 1, to leave the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord is marked by a series of natural disasters, including record-breaking hurricanes, earthquakes and devastating fires that affect several countries.

It is set to be one of the three warmest years ever recorded.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

PM’s support ebbing, says Prem

It is no good being a Member of the APG [ Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering ]. Thailand must become a Member of FATF [ Financial Action Ta...(Read More)

Officials launch 10 tourist service centres in Phuket

OK, happy to fulfil your request: Your comments are wrong. You're welcome....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

Hilarious reactions from self-righteous punters here when their delusional reality is challenged. My personal favorite: Someone complains about an...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

The Law is the Law, yes, I agree. However in Thailand much of the time a hollow phrase, seen all the everywhere corrupt officials and a complete absen...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

We all understand that the law is the law, but with all the crimes, corruption and other issues in Phuket, is this really the most pressing issue to b...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

Happy hours never will be over. It will be just silently rephrased. After all, bars are competitors in these times, and are inventive to archive thei...(Read More)

Phuket health office calls for police action in alcohol sale, promotion blitz

All restaurants, bars, 'clubs', and the that mentioned shop in Paradise complex pay monthly a standard 'fee' to Patong RTP when they a...(Read More)

Phuket survives first day of New Year Seven Days of Danger with no deaths

Nice book kept list! OK: ---306 people fined for driving without helmet, after paying fine they could drive off without helmet. Why? ---16 fined fo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

I thought the personal bickering comments were to be disallowed. ...(Read More)

PM’s support ebbing, says Prem

I am sure that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will soon have another meeting with President Trump so that Thailand will be added to the list of...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.