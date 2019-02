Start From: Sunday 10 March 2019, 08:30PM to Sunday 10 March 2019, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Do not miss KEVIN GILDEA (IRL) and IMRAN YUSUF (UK) with host DEEPAK CHANDRAN (IND). Super Early Bird tickets - 2 for the price of 1 on sale till Feb 28, 2019. Then Early bird tickets at 350 THB or 600 THB at the door. Get your tickets today on phuketticketmaster.com