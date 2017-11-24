PHUKET: Hundreds of officials, volunteers and local resident joined ‘Keep Phuket Clean by our Hands and Hearts’ campaigns in Kathu and Phuket City today (Nov 24).

At 8am this morning at Laem Tukkae in Rassada, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Muang Phuket District Chief Acting Sub Lt Vigrom Jaktee led more than 500 locals in a big clean activity in the area.

Gov Norraphat said, “Natural resources are beautiful. If we do not see their value, these will deteriorate, especially beaches and sea which are effected by wastewater. It’s time to cooperate together. If tourism places are not beautiful, tourists will not come to visit. This will effect every occupation on the island. Please make communities beautiful and clean to attract tourists.

Mr Vigrom added, “There are three beaches in Muang Phuket District which are Plueamsuk Beach, Siray Beach and Laem Tukkae Beach. These are places for tourists to board boats and head to other tourism places. So this campaign is aimed at keeping Laem Tukkae Beach clean.”

Meanwhile, at a lagoon in Soi Borpla Takdad in Kathu, Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok and Kathu Deputy Mayor Somboon Eaiyarak also led locals in a further big clean activity.

V/Gov Snith said, “Phuket is a tourism province. The income for most local residents comes form tourism. More than 12 million tourists visit Phuket each year, and with more tourists comes more garbage. So everyone has to do their bit to take care of the environment.

“Local offices must pay attention on ridding their areas of rubbish. They should also look after the cleanliness around tourism places.”