The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Health
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Keep an eye on your vision health

Regular eye exams at any age and life stage are critical to keeping your vision strong.

Advertorial

Sunday 8 October 2017, 09:00AM

Age most noticeably impacts on our eyes after we reach 50. Age reduces our ability to focus and, without help, our eyes feel tired and gritty and we get tension headaches. Eye diseases are common and can go unnoticed for a long time – some have no symptoms at first.

A routine eye exam by an ophthalmologist (eye doctor) is necessary to find eye diseases in the early stages when treatment to prevent vision loss is most effective.

According to the American Optometric Association, it is recommended to undergo an eye examination every two years. However, for those aged over 60 an annual eye exam is essential. People suffering from diabetes, glaucoma and similar conditions also need more frequent eye exams.

During the exam, visual acuity (sharpness), depth perception, eye alignment, and eye movement are tested. Eye drops are used to make your pupils larger so your eye doctor can see inside your eyes and check for signs of health problems.

Early treatment is critically important to prevent some common eye diseases from causing permanent vision loss or blindness:

• Cataracts (clouding of the lens), the leading cause of vision loss in the US.

• Diabetic retinopathy (causes damage to blood vessels in the back of the eye), the leading cause of blindness in American adults.

• Glaucoma (a group of diseases that damages the optic nerve).

• Age-related macular degeneration (gradual breakdown of light-sensitive tissue in the eye).

Marchesi Di Barolo Wine Dinner

Early detection and treatment can prevent or delay blindness due to diabetic retinopathy in 90% of people with diabetes, but 50% or more of them don’t get their eyes examined or are diagnosed too late for effective treatment.

People with diabetes are also at higher risk for other eye diseases, including glaucoma and cataracts. If you have diabetes, an eye exam every year is necessary to protect and preserve your eyesight and eye health.

Children’s eyes should be checked regularly by an eye doctor or pediatrician. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends vision screening for all children at least once between age three and five years to detect amblyopia or risk factors for the disease.

There are certain signs that may indicate you need to consult your eye specialist. If you experience any of these symptoms, consider setting an appointment with your eye doctor as soon as possible.

You have blurry vision; You are experiencing double vision; There are dark spots that block your vision; You are experiencing frequent headaches; You haven’t had an eye exam in the past two years, and especially if you are over 60.

As a leading center specializing in senior vision, the BrightView Center can detect hidden eye disease up to 30% in patients aged over 60, many of whom are still claiming that they have pretty “good” vision. In some cases, an ophthalmologist can advise appropriate treatment to improve your vision to enable you to enjoy a better quality of life.

 

For more information on how a complete eye exam is done, please call Bangkok Hospital Phuket’s BrightView Center (5th floor) at 1719 ext. 8528, 8530 or e-mail us at: info@phukethospital.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket woman, 46, dead after colliding with open truck door on Thepkrasattri Rd

We see/notice it daily, cars parking just on the road in front of a convenient store, while many times a short distance ahead/before is more saving pa...(Read More)

Confusion continues over 'torpedo' at Phuket's Sirinat National Park

4 days? And Army + Navy are still clueless? What a joke. Sometimes it is fun to see how they themselves present as being professionals. Like with ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards? We’ll do it ourselves, say local mayors

Stranger things have happened but it may be an accidental master stroke. If the tourists see no lifeguards they may be scared to go in the water and t...(Read More)

Tiny London sushi bar wins three Michelin stars

What has this got to do with Phuket news???...(Read More)

Without Phuket lifeguards, Chinese tourist drowns at Karon Beach

Why don't the numerous hotels all put in some contribution to help pay for the life guards, it's in their interest to keep the tourists coming...(Read More)

Phuket woman, 46, dead after colliding with open truck door on Thepkrasattri Rd

This happen every day in Chalong from the Chalong Police station to Phuket Town (Chonf Road East). The mini busses parking in 1 of the 2 lane fore pa...(Read More)

Phuket woman, 46, dead after colliding with open truck door on Thepkrasattri Rd

Yet another needless death on phukets roads because of the stupidity of the drivers who are clueless on how to drive and behave on the roads. Nothing...(Read More)

Confusion continues over 'torpedo' at Phuket's Sirinat National Park

That to me looks more like a dropped external fuel tank. Looks to fat for a torpedo this to me looks too tear shaped. To fat in the middle and lack of...(Read More)

Confusion continues over 'torpedo' at Phuket's Sirinat National Park

4 days later, and now they "think" it may not be an explosive device.... have to love Thai "experts," and to think the public trus...(Read More)

Ofo share-bike dumped in Phuket Town canal

I saw the bikes yesterday in Suan Luang and although no one there respects the bikes only bike path I wondered how Thais would destroy this. On the d...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.