Katu Dermatology & Wellness Center

This one-of-a-kind dermatology and wellness center with a luxurious, modern office in Phuket’s ‘Kathu’ district will impress and provide a sense of exceptionality.

health

By Advertorial

Sunday 16 October 2022, 10:30AM

Katu Dermatology & Wellness Center

Katu Dermatology & Wellness Center recognizes that people want to improve their health and achieve a natural look. The vast majority of our patients guarantee that they will return because of the experienced professional doctors who are committed to providing a personal touch.

Inside the center, patients consult with professional doctors, receive injectables, and receive treatments in private rooms. Individuals can choose from a wide range of physician-grade skin care products. Patients are encouraged to seek advice from the team before undergoing any type of treatment.

Private rooms for injections and treatments are always disinfected. The procedures are followed by the team under strict guidelines. All of the products are genuine, and we buy them directly from the manufacturers. To keep our promise of excellence, our team will treat you with gentle injections to numb and relieve pain.

Katu Dermatology uses innovative medical products operated by medical professionals, and our staff is available to assist you. The staff determines the appropriate treatment and follows up throughout the treatment journey until the final process to meet the goals of the individuals.

Consultations are tailored to each patient’s specific needs and expectations. The team prioritizes not only the safety of the patients but also the delight of the patients by enhancing their natural beauty.

Katu Dermatology is committed to providing the best treatments for each patient. With services ranging from skin concerns to wellness. We can provide for all your requirements.

We offer full body skin checks, Fotofinder® digital mole mapping, skin cancer treatment, preventive health checks, hormonal checks, and vitamin testing to those who are concerned about their skin and wellness.

Cosmetics and Aesthetics programs are designed to bring out your natural beauty and help you achieve your aesthetic goals. Botulinum toxin injections, injectable dermal fillers, chemical peeling, acne scar treatment, Ultraformer III facial tightening, and laser hair removal are all available.

The Katu Dermatology team collaborates closely with Dr. Sittipon, Dr. Nattapong, and Dr. Surattana. They are passionate about beauty and wellness and specialize in various fields, making Katu Dermatology clinic outstanding and delivering clear effects to individuals who visit on a regular basis. They offer cutting-edge techniques in the most recent cosmetic procedures to reveal the best version of yourself that you’ve always wanted.

Dr. Sittipon is a doctor of dermatology who treats patients of all ages in a bedside manner, from acne in children to abnormal skin concerns in adults. He spends time with the patients and asks a series of questions in order to provide personalized care.

Dr. Nattaphong is a board-certified general and plastic surgeon with the Thai Medical Council. He enjoys working with patients and must determine the best treatment approach for each individual. Dr. Nattaphong is dedicated to providing excellent results for patients who want pumping lips, a flat nose, adorable eyes, and other procedures.

Dr. Surratana has years of experience performing cosmetic procedures such as filler injections, Botox, thread lifting, and other services. Dr. Surratana consistently introduces innovation and practices knowledge on all aspects of skin and techniques. Dr. Surratana will assist you in shaping a result-driven approach that you are looking for.

According to real patient reviews, Katu Dermatology & Wellness Center’s services are effective. The doctors are compassionate and understanding, and they offer a variety of treatment options to meet the needs of their patients. They are knowledgeable and truly open to patients’ desires, working with the combined support of the staff. The vast majority of patients recommend Katu Dermatology to their family and friends. This shows how trustworthy the services provided by Katu Dermatology are. Our golden rule is customer-centricity combined with patient safety. We believe that patients are key to Katu Dermatology’ssuccess story.

Walk-ins are welcome at Katu Dermatology, but appointments are preferred.

The team will confirm your appointment within one business day.

Operating hours: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Come to our clinic, you’re always welcome:



6/211 M.2 Phuket Villa, Phra Phuket Kaew Road

Kathu, Kathu, Phuket 83120

Tel: 062-4783000

Visit our website www.katudermatology.com