Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2017 is Asia’s ultimate luxury event

Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2017 (KRSR) returns this year from December 8 to 10 with international yachting giants queuing up to support Asia’s leading superyacht event after its incredible success last year.

Saturday 30 September 2017, 12:00PM

Infinite Luxury, in collaboration with Kata Rocks, say they are again very proud host the KRSR and bring back some of the world’s most iconic superyacht brands to Phuket.

Kata Rocks and Infinite Luxury CEO Richard Pope, said, “The KRSR is the most exclusive invitation-only superyacht event in Asia, welcoming superyacht owners, Kata Rocks villa owners and the Asian glitterati. Guests can expect magnificent superyachts, bespoke activities and glamorous parties set in a relaxed and luxurious environment.

“Despite offering a cruising ground five times larger than traditional regions such as the Caribbean, Asia Pacific remains relatively unexplored with only 10% of superyachts having been to the region,” he added.

Last year, the KRSR welcomed 17 superyachts to Phuket’s sun-kissed west coast including the 93m Lauren L and 51m Northern Sun. Mr Pope said he anticipated an even more impressive turnout this year as KRSR establishes itself as the ultimate luxury event in Thailand and the leading superyacht event in Asia.

Feadship, the famed Dutch superyacht builder with roots dating back to 1849, returns to the KRSR with increased involvement in the 2017 event as a co-sponsor while hosting an exclusive superyacht owner’s dinner for a second consecutive year.

In addition, Benetti, one of Italy’s most prestigious motor yacht brands, returns this year as a participating partner and host of the Benetti and Vista Jet Owner’s Dinner.

Joining Benetti is Vista Jet, one of the world’s most innovative private jet companies, as it sees huge value in joining the KRSR. With the incredible natural synergies between superyachts, luxury villas, and private jets and this partnership further positions Phuket as an elite yachting and luxury destination in Southeast Asia.

British International School, Phuket

Other partners joining 2017 KRSR include Burgess, Azimut Yachts, Camper & Nicholsons Hemisphere Monaco, Northrop & Johnson, Bristol Charter, Benetti, Princess Yachts, 77 Design, Lee Marine, Sea-Doo, Seal Superyachts, Boat in The Bay, and The Surin Phuket which again hosts a private beach barbeque on day two.

The KRSR also expects an even more impressive list of leading luxury, lifestyle and superyacht media to join this year’s event. Last year’s KRSR generated excellent value and exceeded all marketing goals.

 

All the latest about Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous can be found at www.katarockssuperyachtrendezvous.com.

For invitation requests please email: info@infiniteluxury.com

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Live 89.5.

 

 
