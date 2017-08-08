Phuket’s most highly-anticipated event of the summer, Collective Series X ‘Best of Mixology’. An All-Star crew of Asia's best from 28 KongKong Street SING; Mandarin Oriental, BKK's Bamboo Bar, legendary bartender Michele Montauti and Kata Rocks and Brand Connect. Tickets THB 2,500 Net p.p. 7pm until late with live performances (DJ & Sax) and Chef Laia’s canapés. Limited tickets dining@katarocks.com
Kata Rocks Collective Series 10
Start From: Saturday 2 September 2017, 07:00PM
to Saturday 2 September 2017, 11:00PM