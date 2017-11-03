The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Kata Beach Resort & Spa remodelled and rebranded to Beyond Resort Kata

HOSPITALITY: Kata Group Resorts of Thailand, one of the country’s leading and longest established hotel companies, has changed the branding of its Phuket flagship Kata Beach Resort & Spa to become Beyond Resort Kata, with effect from November 1, 2017.

Friday 3 November 2017, 12:00PM

The resort, which is set directly on the beach at Kata, has long offered a classic beach resort holiday for couples and families, and for the transition to Kata Group’s successful Beyond Resort brand, has undergone complete remodelling to enhance its romantic Andaman setting.

Beyond Resort Kata is being promoted under the “Sense of Sea” concept as a luxury resort with its own beach frontage.

This major revision has been done with the goal of completely upgrading the facilities, including everything from the guestrooms to the resort landscaping,” says chairman of Kata Group Resorts Pramookpisitt Achariyachai.

We have a perfect location directly on the famous Kata Beach, and the resort has always been a great destination for families, couples, and groups of friends.

The success of our Beyond brand in other destinations has inspired us to rebrand the resort, and make it even more of an exciting destination in which modern travellers can make happy memories that will last forever.”

The resort lobby has been given a bold and vibrant new design that both encompasses the resort’s Thai heritage and appeals to the new generation of travellers.

All 275 guestrooms have been redesigned with bright and comfortable colour tones, and with the premier deluxe rooms, grand deluxe rooms, and deluxe rooms all having a view of the ocean, and superior rooms having a city view.

For families with children, the resort has a children's pool and a Kids’ Club. Kanda Spa is Kata Group’s own spa brand, and offers Thai-style treatments in an atmosphere of total relaxation.

Calcio is the new name for the former @ Beach Bar & Restaurant, which has a light and airy design and is open all day serving Thai, Asian and international food. Its flagship dish is The Italian PIZZA. Poolside Bar is open throughout the day until 11.30pm for light meals and snacks, refreshments, and cocktails.

For weddings and business events, the resort has a banquet hall that can accommodate up to 400 guests, together with an outdoor area in the garden and beside the pool and Beach that is popular for large events and Beach Wedding.

Beyond Resort Kata now joins the Beyond Resort brand in three other locations, namely Karon in Phuket, Khao Lak in Phang Nga, and Krabi.

For bookings and reservations go to: www.katagroup.com or call 076-360-300 or e-mail to rsvn-brkt@katagroup.com

Social Media: www.facebook.com/beyondresortkata

Instagram: www.instagram.com/katagroupresorts

Line@: http://line.me/ti/p/jkn3151b or @katagroupresorts

 

 
