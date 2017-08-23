The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa honoured in HolidayCheck guest review awards

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, a luxury hotel located near Mai Khao Beach in Phuket, has announced that the resort has gained global recognition with the “Highly Rated and Recommended Hotel Award 2017” by HolidayCheck, the largest German speaking travel portal that offers extensive travel know-how and information.

Wednesday 23 August 2017, 04:08PM

The JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa was rated alongside 695 luxury hotels in 35 countries around the world and scored 5.4 out of 6. The HolidayCheck award is based on independent reviews by travellers who have stayed at the nominated hotels.

It recognizes the excellence of hotels and resorts across the globe that meet criteria including a minimum 90% recommendation, 5.0 overall rating, and 50 reviews over the past 12 months.


To view the HolidayCheck reviews and opinions of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, click here or visit the hotel’s website here.

