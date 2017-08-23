JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, a luxury hotel located near Mai Khao Beach in Phuket, has announced that the resort has gained global recognition with the “Highly Rated and Recommended Hotel Award 2017” by HolidayCheck, the largest German speaking travel portal that offers extensive travel know-how and information.

The JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa was rated alongside 695 luxury hotels in 35 countries around the world and scored 5.4 out of 6. The HolidayCheck award is based on independent reviews by travellers who have stayed at the nominated hotels.

It recognizes the excellence of hotels and resorts across the globe that meet criteria including a minimum 90% recommendation, 5.0 overall rating, and 50 reviews over the past 12 months.





To view the HolidayCheck reviews and opinions of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, click here or visit the hotel’s website here.