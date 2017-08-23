The JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa was rated alongside 695 luxury hotels in 35 countries around the world and scored 5.4 out of 6. The HolidayCheck award is based on independent reviews by travellers who have stayed at the nominated hotels.
It recognizes the excellence of hotels and resorts across the globe that meet criteria including a minimum 90% recommendation, 5.0 overall rating, and 50 reviews over the past 12 months.
To view the HolidayCheck reviews and opinions of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, click here or visit the hotel’s website here.
