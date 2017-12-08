HOSPITALITY: JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa was recognised at the 2017 World Luxury Hotel Awards held at the Kulm Hotel St Moritz in Switzerland last week.

Friday 8 December 2017, 11:35AM

JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa.

During a glamourous awards ceremony, JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa was the recipient of three awards, namely Global Winner of Luxury Beach Retreat, Global Winner of Luxury Private Beach Resort and Country Winner of Luxury Ocean View Resort - Thailand.

“We are extremely proud and truly honoured to receive these prestigious awards. It is a testament of the hard work and continuing effort of the entire team who are committed to delivering outstanding guest experiences through service excellence,” commented Keith Massey, General Manager of JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa.

“It is particularly gratifying and humbling to receive these honours as they are based on our guests voicing their satisfaction regarding their previous experiences during their stays,” he added.

World Luxury Hotel Awards is regarded as the “Oscars of the hospitality industry”. The awards offer recognition for earning the respect of guests and key industry players. Winners are determined by the feedback from over 300,000 international travellers during a four-week online voting period. There are more than 2,000 hotels nominated for the awards in 99 different categories.