JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa appoints Silvano Amolini as new executive chef

JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa welcomes the Swiss-born Italian chef Silvano Amolini as the new executive chef of one of JW’s flagship resorts.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 April 2019, 04:16PM

Executive Chef Silvano Amolini.

Chef Silvano’s interest in and love for food dates back to when he was in his early teens training and working with his father, now a retired chef. Intensive practices at such a young age prepared him for a career in the hospitality industry, which began with his apprentice years at some of the most globally-renowned hotels and resorts in Switzerland and Italy.

Chef Silvano has experience in leading and working with multicultural teams at world-class hotels and resorts all over the globe, including Amanpuri Phuket, Intercontinental Mexico City, The Sherwood Taipei, The Lodge at Vail Colorado, Vigilius Mountain Resort Meran Italy, Amari Boulevard & City Lodges in Bangkok, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, the Souvretta House in Saint Moritz, Hotel Splendido in Portofino, Gallia Palace in Punta Ala, Tuscany and Villa Arceno in Siena, Tuscany.

35 years of professional experience combined with his love and passion for food have strengthened Chef Silvano’s ability to design, manage and deliver a top-quality food preparation and hotel catering system with the highest standard of world-class service.

Not only that, the vision he has for food has led him to embrace the use of local produce, and he works keenly with and supports the local farmers, giving him the best access to the finest local ingredients.

In addition to cooking, Chef Silvano believes in the engagement in and contribution to the development of the local community and its people as he continues to share his knowledge and experience with young and aspiring Thai professionals to help them improve their budding talents.

As for his own career objective as the executive chef of Here at JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa where he will be leading kitchen staff, Chef Silvano strives to fulfill the demands and expectations of the guests through food that answers to varying dietary preferences alongside memorable and impressive dining experiences.