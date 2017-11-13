CRICKET: The 10th Anniversary of the annual Thailand International Cricket Sixes gets underway in Bangkok on Friday (Nov 17), with up to fourteen teams competing and continuing to make “Friendships Through Cricket”.

Monday 13 November 2017, 02:22PM

The event will see participants from England, Australia, India, Singapore, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Malaysia, UAE and Sri Lanka joining local representation. Photo: Friends of Asian Cricket Sixes Tour / Facebook

The event, organised by the Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST), will see participants from England, Australia, India, Singapore, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Malaysia, UAE and Sri Lanka joining local representation for the three-day event; which is being held at the Thana City Sports Club near Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The partaking teams will be seeded at the completion in the first round of games, to compete for honours in the Cup, Bowl and Shield on Sunday afternoon (Nov 19).

ACST Chairman, Michael Maher is delighted with the line up of teams, as the tournament reaches a momentous milestone.

“We are very proud to be celebrating the tournament’s tenth birthday this year in the wonderful city of Bangkok. Over the years we’ve seen some very special cricket at the event as well as introducing hundreds of cricketers from around the world to each other.

“The ACST cannot wait for what will be another magnificent festival of cricket and camaraderie. I would like to thank the Tourist Authority of Thailand, Tripathi Group of India, the Windsor Suites Hotel, Thana City Sports Club, and our contacts in Bangkok for their continued support,” said Mr Maher.

Spectators are welcome at the event and admission is free. For further details, please contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or on (+61) 407 385 481.

www.thailandsixes.blogspot.co.uk - www.cricketsixes.com - @sixescricket