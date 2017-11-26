PHUKET: Over 100 young athletes were greeted with perfect race weather at Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort in central Phuket yesterday (Nov 25) as they competed in the second edition of the Foremost IRONKIDS Thailand.

Sunday 26 November 2017, 01:17PM

A total of 140 children took part in the event, which was broken into four age categories; 6-8 years old, 9-10 years old, 11-12 years old and 13-14 years old. There were also two age groups competing in the relay category of the race; 6-10 and 11-14 years old.

“It’s been great to see so many youngsters join in our second Foremost IRONKIDS Thailand event in Phuket. Looking at the smiles on everyone's faces, they all had a great time. The junior event is an excellent way to encourage youngsters to get outside and live a healthy lifestyle, and who knows, perhaps we’ll some some grow up to become IRONMAN competitors in the future,” noted Wilfred Steven Uytengsu, President of Sunrise Events Inc. and rights holder for IRONMAN in Southeast Asia.

Racing got underway at 8:20am with the 13-14 age group. The race began with a 400-metre swim in Thanyapura’s Olympic-sized pool before athletes took to their bikes and endured a 12-kilometre bike ride through the surrounding areas. The final stage of the race was a 3km run also around the surrounding area and finishing back at Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.

It was 14-year-old Randall Liew from Malaysia who took first place in the 13-14 age category finishing in a time of 44:07 and improving on his second place finish the first edition of the race held last year.

Liew was followed over the line by Max Burford in second with a time of 50:14, and Amata Kanpai in third at 55:45.

Next to take to the pool was the 11-12 age group, which saw 26 athletes compete, and whose stages were a 300m swim, 9km bike ride and 2km run.

First to cross the line in his age group was Tamino Lokenberg with a time of 32:45, he was followed by Charlie Bear Volaka (34:23) in second and Ati Krophum came in third at 35:57. First female in the 11-12 age group was Orakanya Thantharnon at 36:57, some nine minutes ahead of the second placed female Wasita Areewatananon (45:07) with Wariya Turongkinanon (46:43) rounding out the top three.

In the 9-10 age group, which had 41 competitors taking on a 200m swim, 6km ride and one and a 500m run, it was female athletes who took first and second places with Chayanit Dasri and Tess Evelyn Greaton finishing in 26:25 and 26:34 respectively, and the first male athlete, Max Pinfold, came in third at 27:34.

The 6-8 age category saw the largest number of athletes with 44 participants taking on the 100m swim, 3km bike ride and 1km run triathlon. Guillaume Haas Ryffel took first place honours finishing with a time of 16:10, Koran Chaichamroophan came in second at 17:35 and Marco Rauline and the first female athlete Khanticha Srikwan both crossed the line with a time of 18:06.

Dr Olarn Chowiwattana, Corporate Affairs Director of FrieslandCampina (Thailand) PCL, says, “Foremost has continued supporting ‘Foremost IRONKIDS Thailand’ for two consecutive years. It is under the ‘Drink.Move.BeStrong’ campaign. With not only an aim to promote good health by drinking milk among children, Foremost also commits to encourage an active lifestyle among Thai youths and open up an opportunity for them to test the limits of their physical and mental stamina.

“We are proud to see the junior triathletes’ effort and the will to cross the finishing line as it is not easy to conquer the triathlon. We hope that they would use these experiences which challenged their athletic capabilities to push themselves forward to be the professional triathletes in the future. We also believe that today’s enjoyment, spirit, and effort will definitely inspire other children to start to Drink Move and Be Strong by exercising and playing sports.|

In the team relay categories, it was Team Wimuttisuk, Kaminthong and Pumsunt who finished first in the 6-10 year relay race, finishing in a time of 16:22. This was just 31 seconds ahead of second placed Team Apichanapong, Apichanapong and Sri (16:53), 34 seconds ahead of third placed Team Pintusou, Golyanitskiy and Gordzie (15:56).

Only two teams competed in the 11-14 year Relay and it was Team Nakkleng, Waree and Hapol who topped the podium in 33:39, with Team Nakkleng, Wajasat and Phonsongkram finishing in 37:53.

While aiming to perform their best, all participants made the most of a fun and enjoyable morning and the crowds cheered them on as all sprinted to finish line.

Top three results in each category:

Individual Boys 6-8yrs

100m swim/ 3km bike/ 1km run

1) Guillaume Haas Ryffel

2) Korawin Chaichamroonphan

3) Marco Rauline

Individual Girls 6-8yrs

100m swim/ 3km bike/ 1km run

1) Khanticha Srikwan

2) Avie Phakvalan Hassadeevichit

3) Tess Prakitritanon

Individual Boys 9-10yrs

200m swim/ 5.2km bike/ 1.5km run

1) Max Pinfold

2) Sra Limsawaddiwong

3) Matteo Rauline

Individual Girls 9-10yrs

200m swim/ 5.2km bike/ 1.5km run

1) Chayanit Dasri

2) Tess Evelyn Greaton

3) Tegan Sweeney

Individual Boys 11-12yrs

300m swim/ 7.7km bike/ 2km run

1) Tamino Lokenberg

2) Charlie Bear Volavka

3) Ati Korphum

Individual Girls 11-12yrs

300m swim/ 7.7km bike/ 2km run

1) Orakanya Thantharnon

2) Wasita Areewatananon

3) Wariya Turongkinanon

Individual Boys 13-14yrs

400m swim/ 10km bike/ 3km run

1) Randal Liew

2) Max Burford

3) Amata Kanpai

Team Relay 6-10yrs

100m swim/ 3km bike/ 1km run

1) Team Wimuttisuk, Kaminthong, Pumsuntear

2) Team Apichanapong, Apichanapong, Srikwan

3) Team Pintusou, Golyanitskiy, Gordzievski

Team Relay 11-14yrs

300m swim/ 9.6km bike/ 3km run

1) Team Nakkleng, Waree, Hapol

2) Team Nakkleng, Wajasat, Phonsongkram

The Foremost IRONKDS Thailand is part of a triathlon weekend in Phuket which finishes today (Nov 26) with the Foremost IRONMAN 70.3 Thailand (1.9km swim, 90km bike, 21km run) and Sunrise Sprint (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) at Angsana Laguna Phuket.

Organised by Sunrise Events (Thailand), the Title Sponsor is Foremost with Major Sponsors FBT and Fox Sports, and support from the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Province of Phuket. Event Partners include Angsana Laguna Phuket, Bangkok Airways, Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort, Gatorade, Pepsi, Aquafina, Bollox, UFC, Cetaphil, Zoot and Kitbrix. Media Partners include Mthai, Phuket Cable, Phuket Bulletin, AsiaTri and FinisherPix.

The Phuket News is a proud media sponsor of the Foremost IRONKDS Thailand in Phuket and the Foremost IRONMAN 70.3 Thailand.

For more information, visit www.ironkidsthai.com.