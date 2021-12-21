Joint Chambers Australia Day Phuket Sundowners

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), is delighted to invite you to join us for “Australia Day Phuket Sundowners” at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, on Friday 28 January 2022, from 18.00 - 21.00 hrs. A celebration of all things Australian, join us for your favourite Australian food & beverages, and welcome in the New Year as the first business networking event in Phuket of 2022. Please note that the attendees will be asked for their COVID-19 vaccination or ATK / RT-PCR certification to show on entry to the event. Price: 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members. 900 THB for non-members.