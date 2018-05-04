CLASSIFIEDS ONLY THB 2,500 + VAT FOR 3 LANGUAGES The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Travel
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Jamie's Phuket: Reflections on the small pleasures of a family day trip

From our house it’s about 100 kilometres to the beachside tourist town of Khao Lak and we’ve done several little holidays in Khao Lak over the years.

Jamie Monk

Saturday 12 May 2018, 11:00AM

Good for a night or two, a bit of vitamin sea and some quiet beach time. So, on a day off earlier this year, I thought we could make a little family trip up there with some stops on the way. Just the four of us, plus one extra friend of our daughter.

It normally takes about 45 minutes from our house to reach the very north of Phuket and drive over Sarasin Bridge. It was a lovely, hot, sunny high season day and we had planned to leave late and stop for lunch on the way at a place called Nern Khao View Talay just north of the small town of Khok Kloi.

But the restaurant was closed for a wedding! Luckily, nearby is the Wat Khao Waterfall which has a restaurant right next to it called Krua Klang Dong.
We have eaten here before, it does very tasty local food at a good price.

Although we do prefer the slightly fancier Nern Khao View Talay. It was busy (lunchtime on the weekend) and we had to wait a little while for a table before ordering too much food, as we normally do!

Wat Khao Waterfall itself is not huge, but when we came in low season it had quite a flow of water. This time – not much going on, but still people were splashing around in pools of water.

High season is not the ideal time to visit waterfalls! We planned to stop at a bigger waterfall later. I hoped that either Lampi or Ton Prai waterfall would be worth a visit. But first we carried on to Khao Lak. We could have stopped at Thai Mueang Beach on the way, but we’d spent a long time eating so needed to dash a little.

Arriving in Khao Lak we drove down Soi Nangthong to the beach. We have stayed at the Nangthong Bay Resort before which has a nice restaurant by the sea – it looked busy. We just played around on the sand and rocks for a while. There are miles of beaches around Khao Lak and compared to the busier beaches in Phuket it feels very relaxed. Phuket does of course have quieter beaches, but Khao Lak just seems more peaceful.

We used to do this more often, but the kids are getting older and have their own things to do and friends to hang out with… plus in high season I have only one day off per week and I often appreciate a lazy day.

QSI International School Phuket

On this sunny day we left Khao Lak after 3pm and drove south again. Ton Prai Waterfall is about 30km from Khao Lak. The national park staff at the entrance said they have to close by 4:30pm so we walked as speedily as possible along the path to the waterfall, about 650 metres up and down steps and picking your way through tree roots.

We arrived at the waterfall and the only other people there were four Thai teenagers who asked my son to take a photo of them, then they left, so we had the waterfall to ourselves.

On a hot day, the water in the waterfall was surprisingly cold! We splashed around for about half an hour before the walk back to the rangers’ station where, thankfully, they have some cold drinks for sale.

Time to drive home again. I like having these days out with the family. I like family time. I like having my kids around. We got home just before sunset. This is the kind of day we enjoy. No particular plan, enjoy the scenery, enjoy the company of family and it makes me very happy to be living here in Phuket.

 

Jamie Monk works at liveaboard dive specialists Sunrise Divers. For more information call: 084 626 4646 or visit: sunrise-divers.com

You can read more about Phuket on Jamie's Phuket Blog or follow Jamie on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Flickr.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Motorcyclist dies after slamming into garbage truck

Motorcyclist slammed into garbage truck, or truck slammed into motorcyclist? Among all the bad drivers that you can find in Phuket, garbage truck dri...(Read More)

Malaysia’s Mahathir wins shock election victory, toppling 61-yr-old regime

Malaysia's shocking election outcome gives hope to thai people. Thai can see now what is possible. Let's hope there are political parties to...(Read More)

On Guard: Grave doubts raised over Phuket's fragmented lifeguard coverage

Follow the money- oops it's already gone. A Dog and Pony show for the Chinese visit and lives continue to be at risk. As for the Kamala 's...(Read More)

On Guard: Grave doubts raised over Phuket's fragmented lifeguard coverage

Incompetence and corruption at it's finest.Even when they had real lifeguards the PLS, their contract was for only 10 months and people drowned ev...(Read More)

Brit tourist in Phuket taxi accident rescued from B1.5mn medical bills

This is totally disgraceful. The Thai government allows taxis, all other vehicles, to operate without liability coverage. What happened to the governm...(Read More)

Chinese embassy delegation inspects lifeguards at Patong Beach

The Chinese would be better off if they hired, trained, and placed their own Chinese speaking lifeguards on the beaches to protect their country'...(Read More)

Chinese envoys call for Phuket to have trained, experienced lifeguards

Sounds like neither Patong officials or the Chinese people bought into the dog and pony show put on by the lifeguards. I would bet that most of the l...(Read More)

Govt set to smoke out cannabis effect

Seems like some people have been out in sun for too long. What is happening is that scientists (see list of eminent personale) in Thailand are continu...(Read More)

Chinese envoys call for Phuket to have trained, experienced lifeguards

Recent crackdowns'? I have yet to see any reports of anyone being affected by these 'crackdowns'. Jaw jaw, not war war, as always. I wo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.