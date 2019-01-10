PHUKET: The fourth Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous, completely sold out both on land and in the water, opened its doors today (Jan 10) to yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from around the region.

By Press Release

Thursday 10 January 2019, 04:36PM

The Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous at Royal Phuket Marina was officially declared open this afternoon (Jan 10). Photo: Jason Beavan

Boasting a line-up of leading international yacht brands and brokers, charter agencies, luxury property developers, bespoke travel organisers and leading names in the hospitality and food and beverage industries, the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous is open to the public from 2pm to 8pm today and tomorrow, and closing at 7pm on Sunday

The event is being held at the Royal Phuket Marina. Entry is free of charge.

Opening the proceedings, Mr Apichart Chirabandhu, Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Sport, said: “The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism & Sports are delighted to continue to support the Thailand Yacht Show, to show our commitment to create new opportunities that will boost Phuket’s and Thailand’s economies. By growing the marine tourism industry, we will attract quality visitors and high-end leisure tourists with significant purchasing power.”

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana noted, “With the energy and enthusiasm of the organisers who work on this project throughout the year, and the appetite of our government and our people to welcome foreign yacht owners to our beautiful cruising waters, amazing landscapes, and world-renowned hospitality, we are confident that the annual Thailand Yacht Show will continue to help develop an extremely valuable high-end nautical tourism industry for Thailand.”

Andy Treadwell, CEO of show organisers, Verventia, commented, “This is a fantastic turnout of exhibitors, with almost 150 companies represented, justifying Thailand’s government’s continuing support for the show and the industry.

“There are 40 yachts being showcased by some of the best known brands from around the world, as well as a wide range of luxury products and services in the completely sold-out Exhibition Hall.

“At our Superyacht Hub at next-door private island, Koh Rang Noi, visiting superyachts like the 73m M/Y Titania are also available for viewing by interested charterers and buyers.”

Visitors can enjoy the latest watersport toys, gadgets and equipment with live displays at the show’s interactive Demonstration Platform in the marina and also join in many of the activities along the Boardwalk and in the exhibition hall.

Activities include elephant painting by Elephant Parade and photo workshops by Nikon, as well as a Classic Car display in Royal Phuket Marina's iconic Town Square.

The Boardwalk comes alive each evening with live music and sunset sessions from the show's resident DJ, while the legendary dock parties are the place to be and be seen rubbing shoulders with the glitterati.

“Every major dealer in the region is present, with boats and yachts catering to every size, budget and taste. There is something for everyone at this year's show, from stand-up paddle boards to sport-fishers, from small sailboats to superyachts, and everything in between. And don't forget to look around the exhibition hall to see all the complementary lifestyle offerings on display,” added Mr Treadwell.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous.