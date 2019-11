It’s a Season to be Jolly @ Two Chefs Bar & Grill.

Start From: Tuesday 24 December 2019, 06:00PM to Tuesday 24 December 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Spread the holiday cheer and make your Christmas more merry with Two Chefs Traditional Christmas Buffet at Two Chefs Kata Beach branch on Tuesday the 24th of December 2019. Two seatings are available (6pm and 9pm). Adult Rate: 1250 baht per person Kids under 12 yrs: 625 baht per person For bookings and reservations kindly email jonas.virtanen@twochefs.com or call us at: 076 333 370.