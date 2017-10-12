The Phuket News
Island set for 4th Classic Cycling Race

CYCLING: Set to take place from 6am-10am on November 12, 2017, the island’s largest cycling competition – the Thanyapura Classic Cycling Race – is back for its fourth edition with more cyclist than ever expected to participate.

Matt Pond

Thursday 12 October 2017, 05:30PM

Cyclist await the start of last year's Thanyapura Classic Cycling Race at Gate One of the venue.
Cyclist await the start of last year's Thanyapura Classic Cycling Race at Gate One of the venue.

With Gate 1 of Thanyapura being the start point of the two different race distances, this exciting and competitive cycling competition will take riders on either their chosen 45 kilometre or advanced 106km course through Northern Phuket’s lush jungles, mountains, scenic roads, and exotic coastlines

The route for the 45km race will turn at the Phuket Checkpoint where racers will then make their way back to Thanyapura while the 106km race will turn at Klong Khien in Phang Nga.

There are various age categories for both races with the 45km being open to those aged between 13 and 40 (50 for males), and the 106km race being open to those aged between 18 and 40 (50 for males).

Entry fee for the 45km distance is B500 and B700 for the 106km. However, special corporate team prices are available for both races for teams entering a minimum of 20 people (B450 for 45km and B650 for 106km). Prices will include food at the finish line, water, T-shirt, race bib and time chips.

Race jerseys will also be available at a reduced price of B1,000 (usual price B2,200) but are limited in stock.

The top three placed racers of each male and female age category will receive trophies and a cycling jersey, while the 1st placed rider of the 106km open category will receive prize money of B3,000, 2nd place B2,000 and 3rd place B1,000.

Registration is open from now via Eventbrite – www.eventbrite.com/e/thanyapura-phuket-classic-cycling-race-tickets-35907653759 , events@thanyapura.com the host venue’s reception desk(Thanyapura Sports Club reception).

For full information on the races please visit www.thanyapura.com/event/thanyapura-phuket-classic-cycling-race-2017/, Email: events@thanyapura.com or call +66 76 336 000.

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor for this event.

 

 
