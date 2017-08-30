The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Island Cricket Club dominate in latest Phuket cricket action

CRICKET: Last Sunday (Aug 27) saw the second instalment of the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League with Patong Cricket Club (PCC) taking on Island Cricket Club (ICC) in front of a packed clubhouse of sport fans watching the early morning boxing bout between McGregor and Mayweather in the Boundary Bar at the Alan Cooke Ground ACG, on a wet and rainy day.

Wednesday 30 August 2017, 04:11PM

Shah Ullah makes his ground; ICC took their chances and were rewarded with a win. Photo: Michael Way
Shah Ullah makes his ground; ICC took their chances and were rewarded with a win. Photo: Michael Way

Sadly, as per the opening game of the season, last Sunday’s game also turned out to be another one sided affair.

PCC won the toss, chose to bat first and early on managed the difficult conditions well. Anthony Van Blerk hit two beautiful sixes over extra cover to move the score along to 26 before he lost his batting partner Stuart Hamilton for eight runs when he was trapped LBW by Mudasir Rehman.

Rehman was in the action for the second wicket when he took a magnificent diving catch to dismiss PCC skipper Seemant Raju for a duck, with the score on 30.

New batsman Hico McDonald, joined Van Blerk to steady the ship, moving the score to 51 runs. But, when they were dismissed for 12 and 24 respectively, PCC collapsed and lost their last seven wickets for just seven runs, and all due extensively to fantastic spells of bowling from Ravi Nair (three for three) and Surender Kumar (three for 13).

This left ICC a target of 59 runs for victory and a much-needed bounce back from their huge defeat in their opening match last week, at the hands of the Phuket Stars.

PCC would need early wickets if they were to rattle the ICC, but ICC’s openers played beautifully with Shah Vila and Yasir moving the score to 35 before losing Yasir (18) to a sublime running catch by McDonald in the outfield, off the bowling of Shivam.

C and C Marine

This PCC double act were in business just nine runs later to dismiss Vila for a well played 25.

That was the end of the PCC’s challenge, however, and the ICC cantered to an eight wicket victory with the help of not out batsman Mudi (14*) and Sarvesh (5*), well inside the allotted 30 overs.

Next Sunday (Sept 3) will see the next game in the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League when PCC will look to bounce back against the Phuket Stars at the ACG. Start time will be 10am.

All teams are still looking for players, so if you would like to play cricket on the island, sponsor a team or would like more information on cricket in Phuket, please contact the Phuket Cricket Group committee, by email at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com or through their website http://phuketcricket.com/

Written by Jason Robertson.

 

 
