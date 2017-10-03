The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

ISLA sends expert trainers amid Phuket lifeguard crisis

PHUKET: While the Phuket lifeguard crisis continues, a ray of light has shone through with confirmation that in November the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) will be sending 20 Humanitarian Lifeguard Trainers from around the world to conduct their international certification course.

tourism, accidents, marine, death,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 October 2017, 10:17AM

The 30-hour course, to be held over three days, is free and open to all participants who can pass the swim test..
The 30-hour course, to be held over three days, is free and open to all participants who can pass the swim test..

The 30-hour course, to be held over three days, is free and open to all participants who can pass the swim test. Successful participants will receive the prestigious ISLA International Lifeguard Certification, which is recognised in 24 countries around the globe, explained ISLA Thailand Coordinator Daren Jenner.

“These professional lifeguards from around the world volunteer their time, pay their own airfare, and donate B30,000 each to purchase lifesaving equipment that will be donated to our lifeguards. This will be the largest event of its kind ever held in Phuket,” he said.

“We have been planning it for a year now, but it is sorely needed as the lifeguard situation in Phuket is in crisis,” Mr Jenner explained.

“ISLA exists to advance professional lifesaving development to areas in need around the globe. And right now, Phuket is definitely in need. Everyone is invited, including; Thai Navy and Marine Police, lifeguards, Civil Defence Volunteers, hotel watersport staff, swim teams, and anyone else who can swim 500 metres in 10 minutes,” he added.

The trainers hail from the following well-known agencies around the world:

  • Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) UK
  • Surf Lifesaving Australia (SLSA)
  • Westpac Rescue Helicopter Australia
  • Cruz Roja Costa Rica
  • Huntington Beach Municipal Lifeguards (CA, USA)
  • Laguna Beach Municipal Lifeguards (CA, USA)
  • Santa Monica Harbor Patrol (CA, USA)
  • Los Angeles Fire Depratment (USA)
  • California State Parks (USA)
  • Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue (NC, USA)
  • Ocean City Lifeguards (MD, USA)

“The training will be held on two beaches at the same time, Surin and Bang Tao, to ensure adequate lifeguard coverage during the course,” Mr Jenner explained.

The ISLA Basic Open Water Lifeguard Course is designed for people with little or no background in open water lifeguarding. It provides an introductory exposure to both the theoretical and practical components of open water lifeguard subjects such as lifeguard operations, aquatic injury prevention, and basic open water rescue.

The course is extremely physically demanding, and requires participants to be in excellent shape. The completion of several long distance swims and runs are required for certification, Mr Jenner noted.

ISLA provides lifeguard training programs, lifeguard exchanges and equipment donations worldwide in its mission to advance professional lifesaving development to areas in need around the globe.

Marchesi Di Barolo Wine Dinner

Since its beginning, ISLA has conducted 45 humanitarian projects around the globe, deployed over 315 international volunteers for operations in 19 countries worldwide and comprises volunteers from 12 countries.

“Out of a deep passion for the ocean and a strong desire to prevent drownings, ISLA aids people in championing the aquatic safety situation in their own coastal communities. We do this through lifeguard training programs, lifeguard exchanges, equipment donations, purchasing connections, and by utilizing the latest technology to sustain a global network of lifeguards that share information, techniques, stories, and culture. Our wish is to see our friends and partners around the globe have the necessary tools to keep their water safe,” The Phuket News was told by email.

For Phuket, the ISLA’s move to help provide better lifeguards on the beaches gained momentum in January with a letter sent by ISLA President Henry Reyes to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha petitioning him not to reduce funding for lifesaving services in Phuket. (See story here.)

That petition resulted in the ISLA in April submitting its plan directly to Deputy Prime Minister Gen Thanasak Patimapragorn to upskill Phuket lifeguards to world standard and make the critical life-saving service a professional career on the island. (See story here.)

At that time, the ISLA was looking to raise B1 million to bring the expert lifeguard trainers to Phuket to lead the November course. However, more funds are needed, The Phuket News was told.

“We are looking for sponsors,” Mr Jenner said.

Among the items sought for to support the free lifeguard training, including monetary donations, are are drinking water, wind and rain-proof beach shelters for Surin and BangTao beaches, chairs, transportation volunteers (with car or pickup), portable toilets, restaurants who can provide a meal for 20-25 lifeguard trainers, electric generators for three days and promotional banners.

To sign up to join the event or to become a sponsor visit the event on Facebook @ Free Ocean Lifeguard Training (click here.).

For more information about the course, click here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost

Regular cleaning and maintenance on a daily basis would vastly improve the few public toilet available, it really helps to have running water also ...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

The Phuket lifeguards are not 'for profit.' Since the organisation became professional, thousands of lives have been saved. Every year though,...(Read More)

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost

High time too !Some Public toilets are really not up to standard on bus routes but Tourists either. AT THE SAME time,start teaching children from pre...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

Anyone can do the math from the previous articles... why is alleged 10% of 22 million not enough? How much profit do lifeguard administrators need to ...(Read More)

Two dead after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival

What are automatic weapons used for you might ask???... Armed military conflict and for sick angry people to wreak havoc on the public. I've alwa...(Read More)

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost

Do we still have to pay 3 THB per pee / for TP or this regulation will be relaxed now too????...(Read More)

Two dead after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival

Way, way behind with the news, The latest is over 50 dead and 500+ injured. All due to the gun crazy attitude of the US. At least in the UK the IS att...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

[name removed...] you are not giving the excellent lifeguards their due. Several safety issues have been resolved by Lifeguards continuing without pay...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

Phuket's lifeguards deserve high praise and proper rewards. Instead, local authorities treat them with contempt. Tourists who value their lives sh...(Read More)

Las Vegas shooting leaves more than 50 dead

I lived in Las Vegas for 15 years before retiring to Thailand. In my opinion, I don't think the name or information should be made public if th...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.