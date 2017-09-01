FOOTBALL: Ten-man Thailand fought bravely but lost 2-1 to Iraq in a World Cup qualifier at Rajamangala National Stadium yesterday night (Aug 31).

Friday 1 September 2017, 09:19AM

Iraq’s Saad Adulameer (left) chases Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin during their World Cup qualifying match at Rajamangala National Stadium. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

Justin Hikmat Azeez’s goal after 33 minutes was cancelled out by second-half own goal by teammate Admad Ibrahim.

Saad Adulameer’s 85th-minute penalty kick sealed the win for the visitors.

The winner came after the War Elephants were reduced to 10 men when Thitiphan Puangjan was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Thailand remain at the bottom of Group B of Asia’s final qualifying round for the 2018 World Cup with two draws.

Milovan Rajevac’s men will travel to Melbourne to face Australia in their last group game next Tuesday (Sept 5).

At Rajamangala National Stadium, the Thais got off to a lively start and came close to scoring in the opening stages.

Mongkol Thosakrai failed to connect a cross with only Iraq goalkeeper Mohammed Kassid to beat.

Moments later Chanathip Songkrasin went clear but Kassid was quick to block his shot.

However, it was Iraq who went ahead after 33 minutes when Azeez’s drive just inside the penalty area beat Thailand’s keeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool.

Azeez then forced Sinthaweechai to make a good save just before half-time.

Rajevac’s men began the second half strongly with Chanathip’s attempt saved by a defender’s leg.

Thailand’s efforts were rewarded after 63 minutes when Tristan Do’s shot deflected off Ibrahim and went into the back of the net.

The Iraqis got their second goal when Chaermpong Kerdkaew conceded a penalty after pulling Aymen Hussein in the area and Adulameer made no mistake from the spot with five minutes to go.

In the other Group B game earlier yesterday, Japan defeated Asian champions Australia 2-0 at home to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Goals in each half from Takuma Asano and Yosuke Ideguchi at Saitama gave Japan one of the two automatic berths from the group.

The Blue Samurai reached the finals for the sixth time in succession.

Japan won the group with an unassailable four-point cushion over Saudi Arabia, who lost 2-1 away to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (Aug 29), and Australia with one game remaining.

Vahid Halilhodzic’s side play the Saudis away in their final qualifier in Jeddah next Tuesday, while Australia host already eliminated Thailand on the same day in Melbourne.

Japan made a bright start and went close to opening the scoring with less than two minutes on the clock, Hiroki Sakai heading Ideguchi’s corner just wide of the right-hand post.

Halilhodzic’s men took the lead soon after as Asano’s 41st-minute volley triggered delirious scenes among the home fans.

“I just want to do everything I can on the pitch and try and put a smile on the fans’ faces,” Asano said.

Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima did well to deny Robbie Kruse as Australia hit back early in the second half.

The Socceroos increased the pressure and had a couple of good chances.

But Ideguchi’s 82nd-minute strike sealed Japan’s first win in eight attempts over Australia in World Cup qualifying.

“I was just hoping to get the shot on target and I am glad it went in,” said Ideguchi.

