The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Iraq prove too strong for Thailand

FOOTBALL: Ten-man Thailand fought bravely but lost 2-1 to Iraq in a World Cup qualifier at Rajamangala National Stadium yesterday night (Aug 31).

football,

Bangkok Post

Friday 1 September 2017, 09:19AM

Iraq’s Saad Adulameer (left) chases Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin during their World Cup qualifying match at Rajamangala National Stadium. Photo: Somchai Poomlard
Iraq’s Saad Adulameer (left) chases Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin during their World Cup qualifying match at Rajamangala National Stadium. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

Justin Hikmat Azeez’s goal after 33 minutes was cancelled out by second-half own goal by teammate Admad Ibrahim.

Saad Adulameer’s 85th-minute penalty kick sealed the win for the visitors.

The winner came after the War Elephants were reduced to 10 men when Thitiphan Puangjan was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Thailand remain at the bottom of Group B of Asia’s final qualifying round for the 2018 World Cup with two draws.

Milovan Rajevac’s men will travel to Melbourne to face Australia in their last group game next Tuesday (Sept 5).

At Rajamangala National Stadium, the Thais got off to a lively start and came close to scoring in the opening stages.

Mongkol Thosakrai failed to connect a cross with only Iraq goalkeeper Mohammed Kassid to beat.

Moments later Chanathip Songkrasin went clear but Kassid was quick to block his shot.

However, it was Iraq who went ahead after 33 minutes when Azeez’s drive just inside the penalty area beat Thailand’s keeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool.

Azeez then forced Sinthaweechai to make a good save just before half-time.

Rajevac’s men began the second half strongly with Chanathip’s attempt saved by a defender’s leg.

Thailand’s efforts were rewarded after 63 minutes when Tristan Do’s shot deflected off Ibrahim and went into the back of the net.

The Iraqis got their second goal when Chaermpong Kerdkaew conceded a penalty after pulling Aymen Hussein in the area and Adulameer made no mistake from the spot with five minutes to go.

C and C Marine

In the other Group B game earlier yesterday, Japan defeated Asian champions Australia 2-0 at home to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Goals in each half from Takuma Asano and Yosuke Ideguchi at Saitama gave Japan one of the two automatic berths from the group.

The Blue Samurai reached the finals for the sixth time in succession.

Japan won the group with an unassailable four-point cushion over Saudi Arabia, who lost 2-1 away to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (Aug 29), and Australia with one game remaining.

Vahid Halilhodzic’s side play the Saudis away in their final qualifier in Jeddah next Tuesday, while Australia host already eliminated Thailand on the same day in Melbourne.

Japan made a bright start and went close to opening the scoring with less than two minutes on the clock, Hiroki Sakai heading Ideguchi’s corner just wide of the right-hand post.

Halilhodzic’s men took the lead soon after as Asano’s 41st-minute volley triggered delirious scenes among the home fans.

“I just want to do everything I can on the pitch and try and put a smile on the fans’ faces,” Asano said.

Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima did well to deny Robbie Kruse as Australia hit back early in the second half.

The Socceroos increased the pressure and had a couple of good chances.

But Ideguchi’s 82nd-minute strike sealed Japan’s first win in eight attempts over Australia in World Cup qualifying.

“I was just hoping to get the shot on target and I am glad it went in,” said Ideguchi.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.