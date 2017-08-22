The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Interpol alert out for Red Bull scion

BANGKOK: Interpol recently issued an international alert, known as a Blue Notice, to its 190 member countries for Red Bull scion Vorayuth Yoovidhya, wanted over a hit-and-run case that killed a police officer in 2012, said a police spokesman.

accidents, corruption, crime, death, murder, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 22 August 2017, 08:25AM

The Interpol Notice hierarchy. A Blue Notice is the third-ranking notice in the Interpol arsenal. It does not seek or authorise arrest. Photo: Information by Interpol
The Interpol Notice hierarchy. A Blue Notice is the third-ranking notice in the Interpol arsenal. It does not seek or authorise arrest. Photo: Information by Interpol

Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police (RTP), said the Interpol move came after police sought cooperation from the international community to locate Vorayuth.

The Blue Notice has been sent to Interpol’s 190 member countries to locate, identify or obtain information on the suspect, he said, adding several countries have already responded saying they have no information about him.

He said the RTP’s Foreign Affairs Division, or Thai Interpol, is also seeking to change the Blue Notice to a Red Notice, in which Vorayuth is identified as a suspect wanted by Thai authorities.

A Blue Notice only allows Interpol to determine the location of a suspect so that prosecutors in charge of the case are able to seek his extradition through diplomatic channels.

Thus, the chances of recovering Vorayuth are almost nil before the statute of limitations runs out on Sept 3 on the second of three charges concerning the 2012 accident which left a policeman dead.

A Red Notice seeks the location and arrest of a person wanted by a judicial jurisdiction or an international tribunal, with a pre-disclosed aim to extradite them.

Vorayuth faces two charges in connection with the hit-and-run accident killing Thong Lor traffic police officer Wichian Klanprasert in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area.

The statute of limitations for another charge of speeding has expired.

Police are under pressure to bring Vorayuth back before the five-year statute of limitations on a charge of failing to stop his vehicle to help the victim expires on Sept 3. The statute of limitations of a charge of reckless driving causing death ends on Sept 3, 2027.

Col Kritsana said police have been looking to verify Vorayuth’s whereabouts, and as long as they cannot establish it, they cannot proceed further. He insisted police are not stalling the process to bring back Vorayuth as suggested by some.

Quoting national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, he said anyone with information about the police dragging their feet should come forward and refrain from making empty accusations.

Read original story here.

 

 
