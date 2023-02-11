British International School, Phuket
International Women’s Day Lunch Wednesday 8th March 2023

Start From: Wednesday 8 March 2023, 11:30AM to Wednesday 8 March 2023, 02:30PM

Join us for the International Women’s Day Lunch at the Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort Ballroom. Connect with like-minded guests and find motivation from inspirational speakers. Share your experiences and your ideas to inspire and stimulate the focus on our well-being: Our Health is Our Wealth. Embracing equity is about recognizing all of the factors that feed into women being disadvantaged and under pressure, then finding ways to share the load and provide support. Our health is truly our wealth and we must focus on our wellness. Let us pledge to dismantle gender stereotyping and forge a world where we support women to put themselves first and to believe in themselves. We ask both women and men to join us by making a donation of 1,500 Thai Baht. To reserve a ticket please contact Tina at tina@phukethasbeengoodtous.org. Thank you so much to our amazing supporters: The Australian Consulate-General Phuket, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort and The Phuket News.

Person : Tina Hall
Address : Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort Ballroom

 

