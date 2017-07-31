INSPIRED PHUKETIANS - Jay Jay Yankomut - Confidence, Speech and Presentation = Success

Start From: Sunday 27 August 2017, 06:00PM to Sunday 27 August 2017, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Held monthly, and open to the public, this event gives an opportunity for well-lived people to share their life experiences. Inspired by the famous TED Talks, it’s a great way for people to really connect with authentic ideas that will benefit their well-being and happiness in general. All of the speakers are chosen because of their ability to share an idea that connects with and inspires people. Limited to 55 seats only and priced at B350/pax/net including one drink and pass around canapé. Register now by email to sales@skyelakeclub.com. Skye Lake Club, Cherng Talay.

Sponsored by The Phuket News and Live89.5.

*the presentation will be in Thai with PowerPoint in English.