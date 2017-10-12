The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket People
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Inspired Phuketians – In pursuit of happiness

I find that we all have this one thing in common; we all want to be truly happy. This makes the pursuit of happiness a true conundrum as old as the ages.

The Phuket News

Saturday 21 October 2017, 02:00PM

Jazon Edouard, Founder and CEO of HeadStart International School, surrounded by his family.
Jazon Edouard, Founder and CEO of HeadStart International School, surrounded by his family.

 For what is true happiness and how does one achieve it?

This simple yet abstract quest and desire for happiness, a word which we use to describe an emotion, is actually at the heart of what defines and motivates a large part of our existence, of our everyday lives, and gives meaning to mundane everyday tasks.

I believe the need to achieve this feeling, which is produced by a complex chemical reaction in our bodies, is hard coded into each of our DNA. We translate and describe this feeling with the simple letters h-a-p-p-i-n-e-s-s but it is in fact a by-product, a result and state of mind which we achieve as result of other factors in our lives. Understanding these factors is the key to achieving true happiness.

As with every journey, clearly knowing where we want to go and the path we will take to get there enables us to reach the targeted destination. I believe that the quest and the pursuit of happiness should be approached in the same way. With clear understanding of our targets, with defined long- and short-term plans and a disciplined and committed approach, true happiness can be attained and experienced.

It’s important to be bold and passionate in your dreams to be aggressive and definite in setting targets! Close your eyes, ask yourself. Five years from now, what kind of person do I want to be? What do I want to be doing? Where do I want to be doing it? Then capture that dream, embellish it, embolden it, give it wings to fly.

Then, importantly, you need to break it down into small, short-term goals and targets, small achievable measures and steps. What will you do today to get you to your dreams? What will you do tomorrow, and the day after, and next month, to get you closer to your target? This is how one achieves success.

The NAKA Island

Being successful no matter how small the task is very motivating. Set yourself a small target, be successful in that one project, in that one aspect of your life, and this will lead to success in other areas. Work out the formula for small successes, repeat it time and time again with perseverance, self-discipline and determination, and you will achieve big successes, the reward of the feeling that your hard work pays off and that achieving a goal is worth the time and effort necessary to succeed.

Success usually goes hand in hand with self-worth, appreciation, recognition and respect. Which are all qualities which we crave and which strengthen our character, our resolve and which lead to true happiness.

I look forward to sharing with you my story, my journey and my personal pursuit of happiness.

 

Jazon will be giving a talk titled ‘In Pursuit of Happiness’ at Inspired Phuketians on Sunday, October 29 at 6:30pm. Inspired Phuketians is a series of talks hosted by Skye Lake Club in Cherng Talay and it’s a great way for people to really connect with authentic ideas that will benefit their well-being and happiness in general.

Limited to 55 seats only and priced at B350/pax/net including one drink and pass around canapé. This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Live 89.5.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Dangling wires suspected as cause of pickup engine blaze in Phuket

Where do these Thai police get there qualifications.."We believe the fire was caused by a wire dangling from the pole" what utter rubbish, e...(Read More)

All safe as Phuket tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

by break failure they mean the driver as normal did not know how to drive and just drove all the way with the breakes on as normal and they over heate...(Read More)

Boy, 13, dead as pickup slams into motorcycle head-on in Phuket

Very sad and all avoidable, if Thais paid more attention to driving, see them on the phone whilst driving, even on motorcycles, why didn't he pull...(Read More)

Anupong dodges criticism in speed gun fiasco

Just Google: A Decatur Dopler Handheld Traffic Radar Speed Gun costs $950 per piece only (about 32,000 thb). Top of the art! Of course, when you bu...(Read More)

UWCT patron Shelby Davis is funding education to change the world

More of this enlightened altruism needed, badly !! Thank you Mr. and Ms. Davis for your valuable and important contributions....(Read More)

Boy, 13, dead as pickup slams into motorcycle head-on in Phuket

Charge the parents for killing their son. Surely a 13 year old is not allowed to drive? although the police seem to have no clue as to that. Even adul...(Read More)

Army defends B16mn spent on Rajabhakti toilet, shops

Thailand state money coffers are overflowing. ( looks like) The toilet story in Hua Hin, more than 300,000 thb per toilet. Now a article in BP abo...(Read More)

Boy, 13, dead as pickup slams into motorcycle head-on in Phuket

How are these idiots allowed on the road in the first place. This guy here should be charged with murder and there is not case for his defense. Then a...(Read More)

No lifeguards on Phuket beaches for two days, tourists urged to refrain from swimming

It is getting worse by the day for Phuket Tourist Industry. Now, in a way Phuket has no beaches for tourists. Surprised? Yes! Yes, they can sit in ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.