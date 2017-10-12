I find that we all have this one thing in common; we all want to be truly happy. This makes the pursuit of happiness a true conundrum as old as the ages.

For what is true happiness and how does one achieve it?

This simple yet abstract quest and desire for happiness, a word which we use to describe an emotion, is actually at the heart of what defines and motivates a large part of our existence, of our everyday lives, and gives meaning to mundane everyday tasks.

I believe the need to achieve this feeling, which is produced by a complex chemical reaction in our bodies, is hard coded into each of our DNA. We translate and describe this feeling with the simple letters h-a-p-p-i-n-e-s-s but it is in fact a by-product, a result and state of mind which we achieve as result of other factors in our lives. Understanding these factors is the key to achieving true happiness.

As with every journey, clearly knowing where we want to go and the path we will take to get there enables us to reach the targeted destination. I believe that the quest and the pursuit of happiness should be approached in the same way. With clear understanding of our targets, with defined long- and short-term plans and a disciplined and committed approach, true happiness can be attained and experienced.

It’s important to be bold and passionate in your dreams to be aggressive and definite in setting targets! Close your eyes, ask yourself. Five years from now, what kind of person do I want to be? What do I want to be doing? Where do I want to be doing it? Then capture that dream, embellish it, embolden it, give it wings to fly.

Then, importantly, you need to break it down into small, short-term goals and targets, small achievable measures and steps. What will you do today to get you to your dreams? What will you do tomorrow, and the day after, and next month, to get you closer to your target? This is how one achieves success.

Being successful no matter how small the task is very motivating. Set yourself a small target, be successful in that one project, in that one aspect of your life, and this will lead to success in other areas. Work out the formula for small successes, repeat it time and time again with perseverance, self-discipline and determination, and you will achieve big successes, the reward of the feeling that your hard work pays off and that achieving a goal is worth the time and effort necessary to succeed.

Success usually goes hand in hand with self-worth, appreciation, recognition and respect. Which are all qualities which we crave and which strengthen our character, our resolve and which lead to true happiness.

I look forward to sharing with you my story, my journey and my personal pursuit of happiness.

