INSPIRED PHUKETIANS - Darren Scherbain

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Time to send a message Yes strong words, how the tuk tuk mafia must be shaking in their boots at such strong action!...(Read More)

Two injured in Phuket five-vehicle accident That slippery road always appears when it's raining, hmm i wonder if it's a coincidence? 2+2 = 5, maybe Thai men aren't good at maths?...(Read More)

Two injured in Phuket five-vehicle accident His car crossed the grass verge and rolled 4 times? And the problem was that the road was wet? It takes a lot of kinetic energy to flip a 1.5 ton pick...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Time to send a message The fact that the tuk-tuk driver received 500baht fine just encourages other tuk-tuk drivers to behave badly. On Sept. 6th during the day I was on ...(Read More)

Two injured in Phuket five-vehicle accident Aren't the vast majority of drivers speeding carelessly and causing accidents of a certain gender? I suppose we are to ignore it.....(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry to support Muay Thai training for foreigners Money, money, money, officials see the Sesam open money coffer already at the horizon. With what kind of visa can the foreign Muay Thai student stay...(Read More)

Two injured in Phuket five-vehicle accident South bound-, north bound road, central reservation, nothing is 'traffic safe' for me when I ignore 'Better safe than sorry thinking',...(Read More)

Silent Nights: Phuket Police ordered to tackle noisy motorbikes Is it necessary to make a petition through the Ombudsman in order to inform the police that in Phuket we have this problem ?...(Read More)