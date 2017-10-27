The Phuket News
INSPIRED PHUKETIAN - Dr. Samguan Kunaporn

Start From: Sunday 26 November 2017, 06:00PM to Sunday 26 November 2017, 08:00PM

INSPIRED PHUKETIAN - Dr. Samguan Kunaporn

Speech title - Opportunity. Held monthly, and open to the public, this event gives an opportunity for well-lived people to share their life experiences. Inspired by the famous TED Talks, it’s a great way for people to really connect with authentic ideas that will benefit their well-being and happiness in general. All of the speakers are chosen because of their ability to share an idea that connects with and inspires people. Limited to 55 seats only and priced at B350/pax/net including one drink and pass around canapé. Register now by email to sales@skyelakeclub.com. Skye Lake Club, Cherng Talay.
Person : Ms. Able Wanamakok
Address : Skye Lake Club, Cherng Talay
Phone : 085 889 9930
Website : http://https://www.facebook.com/events/36575130386...
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.