Inland Hotel Surge Hits Cherngtalay Phuket

Phuket tourism is no longer just about the beach and the urban push is game on. One leading example is Cherng Talay which is near to the destination resort Laguna Phuket and Bang Tao Beach.

property, construction, tourism,

Press Release

Thursday 7 September 2017, 12:56PM

Inland Hotel Surge Hits Cherngtalay Phuket

Upcoming in the fourth quarter of this year will be the X2 Vibe Bangtao that is set to usher in a rush of new ‘off beach’ properties.

Within the same catchment area of Cherng Talay, C9 Hotelworks is tracking three new branded properties in the planning stage.

Moving away from the beach and onto lagoons is a trend, and Laguna Phuket are in early stages of a new branded hotel and residential offering in one of their peripheral land holding areas.

Expect news of another international chain coming in shortly.

Moving further inland to the town itself, land prices are now escalating on main highway properties from ten to fifteen million a rai.

C and C Marine

While speculation over a mixed-use tourism attraction, retail and hotel project is pushing prices further.

Talking to local property developers the area is seeing strong demand from Russian and Chinese real estate buyers for midscale offerings.

For now, the island urban trend is changing its hotel and property sectors in a significant way.

– Bill Barnett, CEO, C9 Hotelworks

 

 
