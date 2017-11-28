INDONESIA: Indonesian authorities today (Nov 28) extended the closure of the international airport on the resort island of Bali for a second day over fears of a volcanic eruption.

Tuesday 28 November 2017, 09:30AM

Passengers gather at the Gusti Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar, Bali yesterday (Nov 27), after flights were cancelled due to the threat of an eruption by the Mount Agung volcano. Photo: AFP

Bali’s Ngurah Rai airport will remain closed until at least tomorrow morning (Nov 29) local time.

“The Volcanic Ash Advisory shows that the plane routes have been covered by volcanic ash, this is dangerous for the flights,” Indonesian AirNav official Wisnu Darjono said.

Massive columns of thick grey smoke that have been belching from Mount Agung since last week have now begun shooting more than three kilometres into the sky, forcing hundreds of flights to be grounded.

Authorities yesterday (Nov 27) warned that the rumbling volcano could erupt at any moment, as they raised alert levels to maximum and accelerated a mass evacuation. The international airport closure left thousands of tourists stranded on the Indonesian holiday island.

Some 40,000 frightened people have fled their homes around the volcano but as many as 100,000 will likely be forced to leave, disaster agency officials have said.

The exclusion zone around Agung, which is 75 kilometres away from the beachside tourist hub of Kuta, has also been widened to 10km.