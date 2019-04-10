THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Indo-Pacific Endeavour - Clean Up & Sustainable Centre Ceremony

Start From: Monday 29 April 2019, 10:00AM to Monday 29 April 2019, 12:30PM

Community Engagement and Waste Decentralization Koh Sirae, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bangkok Direct Aid Program “Transforming the community into a Self-Sustained Ecosystem and reducing waste to zero through the empowerment of local communities”. INVITATION TO ATTEND with the Royal Australian Navy. Asian Port/Moken Village/Gypsy Beach 10 to 11-30 am Clean Up, Kindergarten Opening Ceremony Organic Garden 11:30 am. Dr Peter W Harris 062 694 0415 - apenseek@gmail.com or Jane Varley 083 6343 833 - janev63@yahoo.com

Person : Dr Peter W Harris
Address : Asian Port/Moken Village/Gypsy Beach
Phone : 0626940415
Website :
http://www.supportphuket.com

 

Security:

Phuket community
No action on illegal construction at Ao Sane luxury villa as deadline passes

I could just imagine what would happen if a farang were to get caught doing this type of thing. Prob...(Read More)

Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

This place has always been a disgrace....(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

For headache, fever, diarrhea one doesn't need to see a doctor at once. Self medication and rest...(Read More)

Phuket Zoo faces probe over alleged abuse of baby elephant

Mr. Manus sounds like he's on the payroll for the Phuket Zoo. All those animals are living a ter...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough

Well, today, 09 April, as predicted, no chance that the Chalong underpass will be open at Songkran, ...(Read More)

No action on illegal construction at Ao Sane luxury villa as deadline passes

If there is no enforcement of laws why bother following them? ...(Read More)

Most private hospitals overcharging

Why is Chalong hospital still not operational? Looking at the building, with all that not sun blocki...(Read More)

Most private hospitals overcharging

Private hospitals fill a hole in the 'medical market', as government hospitals are hopeless ...(Read More)

Patong police urge water-delivery trucks to avoid Patong Hill for Songkran

'Urge' water trucks not to go over the hill, 'urge' tuk tuk drivers not to attempt t...(Read More)

No action on illegal construction at Ao Sane luxury villa as deadline passes

Anyone believed that contractor would do what he was ordered? Of course not. The order was just give...(Read More)

 

