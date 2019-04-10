Indo-Pacific Endeavour - Clean Up & Sustainable Centre Ceremony

Start From: Monday 29 April 2019, 10:00AM to Monday 29 April 2019, 12:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Community Engagement and Waste Decentralization Koh Sirae, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bangkok Direct Aid Program “Transforming the community into a Self-Sustained Ecosystem and reducing waste to zero through the empowerment of local communities”. INVITATION TO ATTEND with the Royal Australian Navy. Asian Port/Moken Village/Gypsy Beach 10 to 11-30 am Clean Up, Kindergarten Opening Ceremony Organic Garden 11:30 am. Dr Peter W Harris 062 694 0415 - apenseek@gmail.com or Jane Varley 083 6343 833 - janev63@yahoo.com