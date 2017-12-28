The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Indian toddler forges bond with monkeys

INDIA: He is still too young to talk, but a two-year-old Indian boy has become a modern-day Mowgli and a subject of local intrigue after befriending a gang of langur monkeys.

animals,

AFP

Saturday 30 December 2017, 12:00PM

Samarth Bangari feeds bread to a langur monkey in a field near his home in Allapu. Photo: Jiji / AFP
Samarth Bangari feeds bread to a langur monkey in a field near his home in Allapu. Photo: Jiji / AFP

Samarth Bangari’s unusual friendship was discovered when the youngster was spotted alone in his village in southern India playing with nearly two dozen grey langurs.

The infant’s uncle Barama Reddy said it was “strange” for the monkeys to behave like that, and villagers feared the boy would be attacked while his parents worked in a nearby field.

But it soon became clear they were more than comfortable in his presence, with the youngster happy to share some of his food with the visiting troupe.

The monkeys kept returning, day after day, to visit their young friend in Allapur, his uncle said.

“Since that day, the monkeys haven’t missed a day. They come to the house around the same time,” Reddy said.

“Even if he is sleeping, they first wake him up, and then sit with him for an hour or two.”

The unusual relationship piqued local interest, and soon people began visiting the house to catch a glimpse of young Samarth tottering around the farm with 20 langurs in tow.

Thinking the monkeys must enjoy the company of children, another youngster was plonked next to Samarth but the langur pack became aggressive, Reddy said.

He said Samarth was now a local legend due to his “special bond” with the monkeys, whose sounds he mimics even though he cannot speak yet.

“Everyone thinks that he is special and they are communicating with each other, and can understand what is being said,” Reddy said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

PM’s support ebbing, says Prem

It is no good being a Member of the APG [ Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering ]. Thailand must become a Member of FATF [ Financial Action Ta...(Read More)

Officials launch 10 tourist service centres in Phuket

OK, happy to fulfil your request: Your comments are wrong. You're welcome....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

Hilarious reactions from self-righteous punters here when their delusional reality is challenged. My personal favorite: Someone complains about an...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

The Law is the Law, yes, I agree. However in Thailand much of the time a hollow phrase, seen all the everywhere corrupt officials and a complete absen...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

We all understand that the law is the law, but with all the crimes, corruption and other issues in Phuket, is this really the most pressing issue to b...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

Happy hours never will be over. It will be just silently rephrased. After all, bars are competitors in these times, and are inventive to archive thei...(Read More)

Phuket health office calls for police action in alcohol sale, promotion blitz

All restaurants, bars, 'clubs', and the that mentioned shop in Paradise complex pay monthly a standard 'fee' to Patong RTP when they a...(Read More)

Phuket survives first day of New Year Seven Days of Danger with no deaths

Nice book kept list! OK: ---306 people fined for driving without helmet, after paying fine they could drive off without helmet. Why? ---16 fined fo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

I thought the personal bickering comments were to be disallowed. ...(Read More)

PM’s support ebbing, says Prem

I am sure that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will soon have another meeting with President Trump so that Thailand will be added to the list of...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.